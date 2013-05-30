(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 30 (Fitch) Enough capacity remains available in the
(re)insurance
markets to provide sufficient coverage and withstand potential
losses from
hurricane related perils as the U.S. tropical storm season
approaches, according
to Fitch Ratings' annual hurricane season desk reference report.
This is the eighth edition of Fitch's annual hurricane season
desk reference,
providing analysis on the potential effects of a major storm
season on large
insurance companies and the industry as a whole. The report also
compares
forecasts for the 2013 hurricane season from several market
experts, including
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Colorado
State
University (CSU) and Tropical Storm Research (TSR).
Early forecasts for the 2013 U.S. hurricane season predict that
the North
Atlantic Basin is more likely to experience above-average
hurricane frequency
relative to long-term results, as a number of environmental
forces appear
positioned to produce above-average storm activity.
Pricing on U.S. hurricane-exposed property business has
generally improved on
the heels of losses experienced due to Superstorm Sandy and
Hurricane Isaac in
2012. The emergence of losses related to these events has been a
catalyst for
positive pricing movement in the primary U.S. property insurance
market,
specifically in regions and lines of business with significant
catastrophe
exposure. However, in the reinsurance space, catastrophe
reinsurance pricing,
particularly in the higher profile Florida market, continues to
be dampened by
an abundance of underwriting capacity and growing competition
from alternative
reinsurance products.
The capital markets remain a strong and growing presence in the
market for
underwriting and offering protection from catastrophe risks. The
continued low
interest rate environment, along with the desire of
(re)insurance companies to
utilize alternatives to the traditional insurance risk transfer
market, has
generated significant growth in new capital from third-party
investors. The
process of insuring higher catastrophe-exposed areas, including
Florida,
continues to evolve as insurers of high-risk property test the
waters of
alternative risk transfer.
The full report, 'Hurricane Season 2013: A Desk Reference for
Insurance
Investors', is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the
following headers:
Sectors >> Financial Institutions >> Insurance >> Research
Contact:
Christopher A. Grimes, CFA
Associate Director
+1-312-368-3263
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60612
Gregory W. Dickerson
Director
+1-212-908-0220
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Hurricane Season 2013
(A Desk
Reference for Insurance Investors)
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.