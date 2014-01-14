(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 14 (Fitch) Last week's U.S. employment surveys
for December
support Fitch's view that the healing of the labor market is not
proceeding
quickly enough to drive a significant pick-up in U.S. economic
growth. Despite a
decline in the headline unemployment rate to 6.7% in December,
labor
productivity and participation rates have stayed weak since the
recession. We
remain concerned that high levels of unemployment and
under-employment will
continue to dampen consumer spending and delay the start of a
more robust
economic recovery.
Differences between the monthly employment reports released by
ADP and the
Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), evident in the December
payrolls data, will
likely be smoothed over the next quarter as monthly numbers are
adjusted. While
significantly different, we believe both surveys have shown
ongoing,
accelerating improvements in job creation over recent months.
Unfortunately, the
reports still indicate that U.S. employment levels are not
rising fast enough to
offset job losses suffered during the last recession.
The U.S. economy needs to generate between 185,000 and 200,000
jobs monthly to
significantly reduce unemployment. The higher December payrolls
number from ADP
reflects stronger jobs growth at the end of 2013, but appears to
be a catch up
relative to the BLS numbers over the last 24 months. BLS
reports reflect an
average increase of 187,000 jobs per month over that period,
while ADP averaged
170,000. Typically, the net difference between the reports is
below 0.06% of
total jobs each month.
For December, ADP reported net growth of 238,000 jobs while BLS
reported only
74,000. Last February 2013, by contrast, BLS reported a
significantly higher
monthly jobs number than ADP. Of greater concern is that the
December increase
is not statistically significant. So if the BLS number is not
revised, it is
likely that there was little or no discernible employment growth
in the fourth
quarter.
This repeats recent seasonality patterns in the U.S. economy
where the greatest
growth is experienced in the first part of the year and tails
off each year.
BLS jobs growth was highest in the first and second quarters of
2013, adding an
estimated 637,000 and 569,000 jobs, respectively. ADP's highest
quarter is the
fourth quarter at 638,000 and the second highest is the first at
529,000. To
further cloud the data, GDP growth for the third quarter has
been attributed to
a large inventory increase, casting doubt on the fundamental
strength of the
economy in the second half of last year.
Fitch projects a modest increase in U.S. GDP growth in 2014 and
2015. The
outlook for U.S. corporate credit is stable. However, little
positive momentum
is expected in the near term.
We believe differences in the results of the ADP and BLS reports
could continue
over the next few months. The BLS is modifying its use of data
and surveys
(beginning with the February report), in addition to its annual
benchmark
adjustment for job growth rates by sector.
Contact:
Eileen A. Fahey
Managing Director
Regional Credit Officer, Americas
+1 312 368-5468
Timothy Greening
Managing Director
Credit Policy
+1 312 368-3205
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
