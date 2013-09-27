(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY/NEW YORK/SINGAPORE, September 26 (Fitch) Declining US
money market fund
(MMF) flows to Australia is the key reason for a continuing
easing in the share
of US MMF flows to Asia-Pacific in recent months, says Fitch
Ratings. Lower
utilisation of short-term offshore US dollar flows by Australian
banks reflects
efforts to shore up their funding profiles as well as a slower
pace of credit
growth amid uncertain economic prospects.
One reason for the declining dependence on US dollar MMF flows
appears to be
Australian banks' continuing effort to improve their net stable
funding ratio
(or NSFR) in line with Basel III requirements. Banks' loans will
for the
foreseeable future exceed their deposits in aggregate. But a
more stable funding
profile is on the cards, as wholesale funding is increasingly
termed out and
reliance on money market funds, in particular, is lowered.
Another reason for lower reliance on short-term US dollar
funding is the slower
pace of credit growth. This has resulted from two underlying
trends in the
Australian economy.
First, there has been a downturn in business investment due to a
topping-out of
the country's mining boom and broader uncertainty about the
country's economic
prospects and prospective policy shifts (in the run up to recent
elections).
The second trend is a leveling-off of the household debt burden
(as a proportion
of disposable income), and a sharp increase in household
savings. The latter has
risen to 11% of GDP - its highest level since 1991 - and has
also supported
banks' deposit growth.
It is therefore not a surprise that US dollar MMF flows to
Australian banks have
dropped off sharply - falling by 30% between end-2012 and August
2013. The share
of US MMF flows to Australia, as a proportion of total flows,
has also fallen -
to just 6%, down from nearly 9% at end-2012.
The other main destination of US MMF flows in Asia-Pacific is
Japan. Here, fund
flows have held steady at 11%-12% of total flows, albeit down
marginally from
around 13% at end-2012 as the proportion of MMF flows to
European banks has
begun to recover.
The share of MMF flows to Japan had previously risen due to a
reduction in fund
allocations to European banks in mid to late 2012. These flows
support an
increasingly active offshore expansion of Japanese banks. But
Japanese banks
remain deposit-funded, and excess yen liquidity minimises the
need for borrowed
funds. Two out of the three Japanese mega banks remain among the
10 largest
recipients of US MMF flows, although utilisation of US dollar
funding is less
than 2% of their total short-term liabilities.
