(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 29 (Fitch) U.S. prime money market fund (MMF)
exposure to
Eurozone banks has remained relatively steady through the
first-half (1H) of
2013 except for a temporary drop in March, according to a Fitch
Ratings report.
Exposure to Eurozone banks represents 14.5% of total MMF assets
within Fitch's
sample as of end-June 2013. Fitch believes this stability in
part reflects
improved investor sentiment towards the Eurozone following last
summer's
European Central Bank (ECB) actions.
Between end-June 2012 through end-June 2013, MMF allocations to
Eurozone banks
increased 89% on a dollar basis. Although the intensity of the
Eurozone crisis
continued to subside through 1H 2013, Fitch notes that MMF
exposure to banks in
that region remain approximately 60% below their May-2011
levels. Fitch believes
that there are several indications that MMF Eurozone allocations
of 15% - the
average through 1H 2013 - could be a new steady state rather
than a move towards
the full resumption of mid-2011 levels.
The proportion of eurozone and European exposure in the form of
repos has
remained below 20% of these banks' collective exposure in each
of the past three
months, well below the levels of roughly 40% of exposure during
the height of
the crisis last summer.
The full report 'U.S. Money Fund Exposure to European Banks:
Stabilization' is
available at 'www.fitchratings.com.' Fitch's sample is based on
the top-10 U.S.
prime money market funds, which represents approximately $652
billion - or 46% -
of the estimated $1.43 trillion in total U.S. MMF assets under
management.
Contact:
Robert Grossman
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0535
Fitch, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Martin Hansen
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9190
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Money Fund
Exposure and European
Banks: Stabilizatihere
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.