(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, July 29 (Fitch) U.S. prime money market fund (MMF) exposure to Eurozone banks has remained relatively steady through the first-half (1H) of 2013 except for a temporary drop in March, according to a Fitch Ratings report. Exposure to Eurozone banks represents 14.5% of total MMF assets within Fitch's sample as of end-June 2013. Fitch believes this stability in part reflects improved investor sentiment towards the Eurozone following last summer's European Central Bank (ECB) actions. Between end-June 2012 through end-June 2013, MMF allocations to Eurozone banks increased 89% on a dollar basis. Although the intensity of the Eurozone crisis continued to subside through 1H 2013, Fitch notes that MMF exposure to banks in that region remain approximately 60% below their May-2011 levels. Fitch believes that there are several indications that MMF Eurozone allocations of 15% - the average through 1H 2013 - could be a new steady state rather than a move towards the full resumption of mid-2011 levels. The proportion of eurozone and European exposure in the form of repos has remained below 20% of these banks' collective exposure in each of the past three months, well below the levels of roughly 40% of exposure during the height of the crisis last summer. The full report 'U.S. Money Fund Exposure to European Banks: Stabilization' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.' Fitch's sample is based on the top-10 U.S. prime money market funds, which represents approximately $652 billion - or 46% - of the estimated $1.43 trillion in total U.S. MMF assets under management.