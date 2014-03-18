(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 18 (Fitch) U.S. Property/casualty insurers'
operating
performance improved in 2013, according to a new Fitch Ratings
report. The
improvement is largely a result of lower catastrophe-related
losses and
reductions in the core loss ratio from premium rate increases
across many
product segments.
The aggregate combined ratio of 48 publicly traded
property/casualty
(re)insurers improved by 5.2 percentage points to 93.3%. Only
four companies of
these 48 companies posted a 2013 combined ratio above 100%. The
accident-year
loss ratio (excluding catastrophe losses) improved by 1.3
points.
The group's aggregate operating earnings increased by 30% versus
2012, while the
2013 operating return on equity improved to 8.8% from 7.3% in
2012. Only seven
of the 48 companies in the group had a lower year-over year
operating ROE.
Reinsurers posted the most improved underwriting performance, as
well as the
highest operating ROE of any industry subsectors. This result is
not surprising
given the low catastrophe activity in 2013.
Favorable prior period loss reserve development continues to
boost underwriting
performance, representing approximately 2.6% of earned premium
in 2013 versus
2.9% in the prior year. A few individual insurers experienced
unfavorable
development in 2013. Fitch continues to believe that, after
recognizing
significant reserve redundancies over the last five years, the
P/C industry loss
reserve position is gravitating toward adequate levels.
Underwriting results and operating profitability for 2013 could
represent peak
results for the next few years. Pricing gains have slowed in
primary lines and
property reinsurance rates declined at the Jan. 1 renewal.
An anticipated return to normalized catastrophe activity and
diminished reserve
releases suggests that 2014 underwriting margins will more
likely decline.
Profitability will be further pressured by lower reinvestment
rates of insurers'
maturing fixed-income investments.
Despite expected declines in near-term profitability, Fitch
expects the P/C
industry's overall profile to remain broadly supportive of
current ratings.
The full report, 'U.S. Property/Casualty Insurers' 2013
Financial Results' is
available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers:
Sectors >> Financial Institutions >> Insurance >> Research
