(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report
that it views
the prevailing adverse operating environment for reinsurers
globally as
extending beyond what would be considered a normal soft market
cycle. The US
property catastrophe market has been most adversely exposed, due
mainly to a
combination of low loss activity and growth in alternative
capital. The high
level of alternative capital leads us to expect that prices will
continue to
fall, and that terms and conditions will weaken into 2015 across
a wider range
of business lines.
Market conditions have created a perfect storm for US property
catastrophe
reinsurers, with current pricing deterioration in this region
viewed as the
combination of a cyclical soft market and structural change. A
reduction in
peak-zone windstorm activity has led to a build-up of
underwriting capacity,
resulting in a soft cyclical market. This has been exacerbated
by the continued
ingress of alternative capital, which has intensified
competition among
alternative and traditional reinsurers. The growth of
alternative capital
represents a structural change to which reinsurers will be
forced to adapt.
Fitch believes the pace at which softness in property lines
feeds into casualty
lines will be critical in further shaping the global reinsurance
landscape. This
will come as traditional capital diverts from soft property
catastrophe lines
into casualty lines, seeking higher returns. It will also be
driven by market
reactions to the perceived encroachment of alternate capital via
new hedge
fund-sponsored vehicles such as Watford Re.
Identifying winners and losers is less than straightforward as
the effects of
falling premium prices and weakening terms and conditions can
take years rather
than months to depress an individual company's financial
strength and be
reflected in reported financial results. This view is reinforced
by reinsurers'
current results that present a solid financial picture,
underscored by strong
capitalisation and near-record profitability.
Strong market positioning, scale and diversity, are viewed by
Fitch as key
qualities that can provide resilience against falling
reinsurance prices and
increased competition. This implies that larger and more diverse
players will be
best positioned in the changing landscape. However, in select
cases, true
specialist product knowledge and technical expertise are
offerings that are less
size-dependent, but are strongly sought by some reinsurance
buyers, and can also
offer resilience.
Fitch views small mono-line property catastrophe reinsurers,
without other
distinguishing attributes, as the most vulnerable to a
protracted period of
market price softening. This is because of a more limited
ability to set and
control contract terms and achieve controlled diversification
into less exposed
lines.
