HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, September 19 (Fitch) Emerging markets with large external funding requirements, high leverage and relatively greater reliance on foreign short-term debt will be among the most exposed to a sharp rise in US interest rates, says Fitch Ratings. Sovereigns including Mongolia and Indonesia are likely to be more vulnerable in an interest-rate shock scenario; while India, the Philippines and Malaysia are better positioned. In a recent scenario analysis (see "US Monetary Policy: Implications of an Interest Rate Shock" 3 September 2014), Fitch assessed the potential sovereign credit impact of a much faster tightening of US monetary policy than currently expected by the market. The Fitch base case is for a gradual increase in US rates, while in the stress test it was assumed that a more rapid narrowing of the output gap and labour market slack in 2015 would lead to a sharp rise in inflation to 4.5%. This would result in hikes to the Fed Funds target rate to 3% by end-2015 and 5% by end-2016 - in turn causing a sharp steepening of the yield curve, financial market volatility, and a spike in spreads over US treasuries for high-yielding assets. In general, the major Asian emerging markets are relatively well positioned. In the rate shock scenario conducted by Fitch, only Mongolia signaled risky or stretched levels of external funding requirements and leverage. Indonesia also indicated some vulnerability in the stress test, and was among the largest emerging markets to exhibit vulnerability during the 2013 "taper tantrum" - owing in part to its high commodity dependence. Furthermore, it continues to have one of the highest gross external funding needs among all major Asian economies despite a modest decline in its external funding requirement since then, and non-resident holdings of government debt remains high. China's closed capital account, negative external funding requirement, and generally healthy public finances, mean that the direct risks from a spike in US rates is limited. However, banking system-related risks linked to aggressive credit-led stimulus and a potential supply overhang in the key real estate market could make the economy vulnerable in the event of a broader global slowdown. Many emerging Asian countries have seen their external funding needs decline since 2012, strengthening their macroeconomic positions ahead of the expected rise in US rates. India is a case in point, where vulnerability has declined. The gross external funding requirement has declined since 2012, and it is likely to require a lower funding need than the average of non-Asian major emerging markets by 2015. Sri Lanka, too, has seen a marked decline in its external financing needs. The credit impact of these trends is positive, although Fitch views these developments as supporting ratings at their current levels rather than adding to pressure for an upgrade in the near term. Even within Fitch's base case of a gradual rise in US rates, the external funding environment is expected to become more challenging, especially for emerging markets. In this setting, policy management - particularly structural reforms that boost exports and reduce the need for foreign capital - will be increasingly relevant for the credit outlook.