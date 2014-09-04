(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/CHICAGO, September 04 (Fitch) U.S. federal banking
regulators yesterday
issued their final rule on the liquidity coverage ratio (LCR)
that formalizes
what will become a key benchmark of liquidity for U.S. banks.
Fitch sees the
final rule as a net positive for creditors and banks, as it
solidifies bank
liquidity during periods of stress.
Banks with greater than $250bn in total consolidated assets will
be held to a
higher LCR standard than banks with total assets between $50bn
and $250bn. We
expect all banks to be able to meet the LCR requirement within
the allotted time
frame. On balance, we do not expect any rating actions solely
as a function of
this new rule. The LCR rule will not apply to institutions below
$50bn in total
assets.
As these liquidity rules and the formerly finalized capital
rules are
implemented, the implications for cost of credit, access to
credit and overall
returns have yet to be seen. While these measures likely enhance
the safety and
soundness of large financial institutions, they invariably come
with some
additional costs and oversight.
The final rule is largely consistent with its original proposal;
however, there
are some important modifications in the final version. Only very
modest changes
were made in the final rule to the numerator (high-quality
liquid assets, or
HQLA) of the ratio. Alternatively, some important concessions
were made to the
denominator of the ratio, which comprises a 30-day stress
scenario on bank's
funding profile.
Changes include expanding the definition of operational deposits
to comprise
deposits generated from other business functions. This is
important because it
means that a greater amount of deposits are now subject to a
lower runoff rate
in a period of stress. Among other changes was a modification to
the maximum net
outflow calculation, which is now less stringent than originally
proposed but
more stringent than the latest version of the Basel III LCR
standard.
Additionally, some relief was given on runoff assumptions of
various funding
vehicles.
As a result, Fitch believes banks will focus more on optimizing
the denominator
of the LCR ratio. As an example, there could be a greater
emphasis on generating
fully insured retail deposits given the more modest runoff
assumption for this
funding option. Additionally, some institutions have other
businesses, such as
corporate trust, that generate LCR-friendly deposits that could
be similarly
advantaged in managing their LCR ratio.
Over time, Fitch would expect large bank balance sheets to
become more
homogenous than they have been historically, and this adds
another component to
bank regulation that will make it more difficult for banks to
differentiate
themselves from one another.
Contact:
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+1 312 368 2057
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL
Matthew Noll, CFA
Senior Director
Financial Institutions, Fitch Wire
+1 212 908 0652
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include
hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.