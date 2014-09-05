(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, September 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings' credit outlook for the U.S. restaurant industry remains stable but a plethora of challenges have taken hold for the second half of 2014. Domestic sales trends are diverging, pockets of weakness exist in Europe, and food quality issues in China have disrupted recovery expectations for multi-national firms with growing exposure to that country. Meanwhile shareholder activism is rampant, enhancing returns to shareholders remains a focus, and labor and commodity pressures are continuing. An overview of these challenges and the associated impact on U.S. restaurant credit quality are discussed in Fitch's inaugural 'U.S. Restaurant Corporate Dashboard' published today. The full 'U.S. Restaurant Corporate Dashboard' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'or by clicking on the link. Contact: Carla Norfleet Taylor, CFA Director +1-312-368-3195 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Chicago, IL 60602 Wesley E. Moultrie, II, CPA Managing Director +1-312-368-3186 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Restaurant Corporate Dashboard here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.