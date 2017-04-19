(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, April 18 (Fitch) Most APAC economies have
started 2017 with
good momentum, and regional growth is likely to remain
relatively healthy by
global standards during the rest of the year, says Fitch
Ratings. APAC sovereign
rating trends are mostly stable. However, several rising
challenges are likely
to weigh on growth as the year wears on. Tighter global
financial conditions and
another round of US dollar appreciation could create strains.
China's economy is
likely to ease, which would dampen external demand around the
rest of the
region. A potential increase in global protectionism might also
undermine export
performance, while geopolitical risks - such as those centring
on North Korea -
could dampen business sentiment.
Asian exports and business surveys have fared better than we had
expected,
reflecting surprisingly strong growth in the US and Europe as
well as
policy-driven stabilisation of growth in China. Expansionary
fiscal policy and
infrastructure spending have supported domestic demand around
much of the
region, and some economies are making progress on reforms, most
notably India
and Indonesia.
However, tighter global financial conditions could see growth
decelerate over
the next few quarters. We forecast two more US rate hikes in
2017, and another
four in 2018. Eventually, we expect the Fed Funds rate to
normalise at 3.5%-4.0%
by 2020, far higher than current market expectations. Higher US
rates are likely
to drive renewed appreciation of the US dollar.
Higher debt-servicing costs in Asia might create pressures in
countries where
debt has built up rapidly during the period of very low interest
rates. Some
sovereigns are made vulnerable in this respect by high private
foreign-currency
debt, such as in Malaysia, or a dependence on foreign inflows -
such as in
Indonesia. Asset prices could also suffer.
A stronger dollar could have benefits for Asian exporters, but
this is offset by
the prospect of a slowdown in China and the risk of increased
protectionism. The
Chinese authorities have recently started to shift their focus
toward curbing
leverage and containing financial risks. Macroprudential
controls on banks'
shadow-funding activities have been tightened in recent months,
and the People's
Bank of China has increased key money-market interest rates.
These measures are
likely to slow growth in 2H17 and into 2018.
The main protectionism threat stems from the US. A recent
meeting between US
President Trump and Chinese President Xi appears to have lowered
the risk of an
imminent trade war between their countries, but a lot could
still change. The
Trump administration has already withdrawn from the
Trans-Pacific Partnership,
and has consistently used tough rhetoric on trade, with the
emphasis on "unfair"
competition from countries that run large bilateral trade
surpluses with the US,
including China. The US vice-president has also said this week
that the trade
pact with South Korea will be reformed.
Overall, we expect APAC aggregate GDP growth to remain
relatively flat in 2017.
Slowdowns are likely in some of the most trade-dependent
economies with
significant exposure to China, such as Hong Kong, Korea, and
Singapore. However,
we expect marked pick-ups in the next few years in the
domestically driven
economies of India and Indonesia, which should continue to
benefit from recent
reforms.
Most APAC sovereigns are on Stable Outlook, with some
exceptions. Indonesia and
the Philippines are on Positive Outlook, reflecting strong GDP
growth and - in
Indonesia's case - positive reforms and growing resilience to
external
pressures. Japan's 'A' rating was placed on Negative Outlook
last June on
deteriorating public finances, although recent indicators point
to a brighter
growth outlook than we had previously expected.
For details, see "Asia-Pacific Sovereign Overview 2Q17" at
wwww.fitchratings.com
or by clicking the link.
Contact:
Stephen Schwartz
Senior Director
Sovereigns
+852 2263 9938
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Dan Martin
Senior Analyst
Fitch Wire
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
