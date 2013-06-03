(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings views the U.S. title
insurance industry
as strongly capitalized with a risk-adjusted capital (RAC) score
of 163% in 2012
compared with 144% in 2011. The improvement is primarily due to
industry surplus
growth of 34%, which is largely related to solid earnings in
2012.
The industry RAC score is calculated on a weighted average
basis. Therefore
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (Fidelity) and First American
Financial Corp
(First American), with a combined market share of 60%, have a
great influence on
results.
Full year 2012 marks the first year since the housing market
crisis that the RAC
score benefited from a statutory reserve redundancy for all four
rated title
insurers. This reflects Fitch's more favorable view of the
industry's loss
reserves relative to the formula-based reserves stated on the
balance sheet.
Fitch also believes that title loss reserves will develop
adversely relative to
actuarially estimated reserves as shown in Schedule P of
statutory financial
statements but at a slighter magnitude relative to recent years.
Inadequately
priced underwriting periods that experienced sharp deficiencies
have largely
matured. Also, improved underwriting practices and reduced
transaction volume
diminish the potential for material incurred loss development in
more recent
policy years.
Another factor contributing to the improved industry RAC score
relates to scale
benefits achieved from leaner expense structures accompanied by
higher revenue.
An offsetting factor to the RAC score improvement was a higher
large loss and
ceded reinsurance charge (R10). Fitch's model update changed how
this ratio is
calculated from prior years in addition to increasing its
correlation to other
risk factors. This charge measures an underwriter's exposure to
a large, single
risk loss, though full limit losses are rare.
Fitch estimates a relatively modest improvement in the title
insurance
industry's 2013 capital position as measured by the RAC ratio.
'Continued
profitable operations will likely drive modestly higher industry
surplus, while
expenses will remain relatively flat and in line with projected
revenue volume.
Fitch expects dividends paid to holding companies to vary by
insurer but remain
largely in line with historical levels,' said Gerry Glombicki,
Director at Fitch
Ratings and Title Insurance Sector Head.
The full report 'Title Insurers' 2012 Risk-Adjusted Capital
Adequacy' is
available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Analysis of
company-specific variances in
capital adequacy is included in the report.
