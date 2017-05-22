(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Macro Scenario: US Trade
LONDON, May 22 (Fitch) The possibility of a sharp escalation in
trade-protectionism remains a key risk for the world economy,
despite recent
signs of a more moderate approach to reforming trade relations
from the US, says
Fitch Ratings' Economics team in its latest global macro
scenario report.
The strongly protectionist rhetoric on trade seen during
President Trump's
election campaign and the new administration's early days in
office has not, so
far, translated into aggressive unilateral trade measures from
the US. However,
given the strength of anti-globalisation sentiment in the
election and the
continued focus of US policy makers on reducing bi-lateral trade
deficits, the
possibility of a more disruptive and unilateral US approach that
is less
compatible with the existing global trade governance framework -
and much more
likely to prompt retaliatory actions from US trade partners -
remains a
significant risk.
Fitch has used a macro model-based simulation to illustrate the
potential
implications of a hypothetical 'trade war' scenario for the
global economy. The
scenario is built on a combined shock of three components:
first, the US imposes
a 35% tariff on imports from Mexico, China, South Korea and
Taiwan and this
prompts retaliation with equivalent tariffs on US imports from
these countries;
second, the US deports one million migrants, reducing the US
labour force; and
third, as the adverse shock hits the global economy, business
and household
confidence falls in all major economies. Canada was not part of
the shock,
reflecting its small bilateral trade surplus with the US and its
absence from
the US Treasury's 'monitoring list' of trading partners that
merit close
attention on currency practices.
"A hypothetical trade war would lead to adverse outcomes in all
major economies.
The US and the countries directly targeted by the imposition of
punitive US
import tariffs would see the largest losses of GDP but global
repercussions
would be significant as business and household confidence falls,
asset prices
weaken and trade flows are affected more widely, including
through disruptions
to multinational supply chains," said Brian Coulton, Fitch's
Chief Economist.
"The peak impact on the US economy would materialise in 2019
when the annual
growth rate would be 1.3%, 1% lower than the 2.3% GDP growth in
our baseline
global macroeconomic forecast. For 2017, GDP growth would be
1.9% in the shock
scenario, compared with 2.1% in the baseline and in 2018 growth
would be 2%,
compared with 2.6% in the baseline," added Gergely Kiss,
Director in Fitch's
Economics team.
In China, GDP would be hit even more significantly than in the
US. At its peak
impact, Chinese GDP would be 2.8pp below the baseline by 2019,
almost entirely
due to the trade channel. The highly open Korean economy would
suffer a similar
peak shock (2.9pp) by 2019. In Mexico the peak GDP loss relative
to the baseline
scenario would be 2.3pp by 2019. Mexico's trade linkages with
the US are
stronger than those of China, but the scenario sees some
offsetting benefits
from 15% peso depreciation and faster domestic labour force
growth, as net
migration to the US is reversed.
"Other major advanced economies such as the eurozone, Japan and
the UK would
also feel the negative consequences of the shock. This would
predominantly
originate from the confidence channel in the eurozone and the
UK, leading to
negative wealth effects, similar to the US," said Kiss.
For large emerging markets not directly affected by tariff
changes the peak
impact would still be significant. In India, GDP would be 1.3pp
lower than the
baseline, while in Brazil and Russia the deviation would be 0.8
and 0.9pp,
respectively versus the baselines. The trade channel is the
dominant source in
all emerging countries and the confidence channel is
significantly weaker,
mainly due to the less developed financial markets.
The report "Global Macro Scenario: US Trade Protectionism and
Retaliation" is
available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link.
Contact:
Gergely Kiss
Director
+44 20 3530 1425
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Brian Coulton
Chief Economist
+44 20 3530 1140
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
