CHICAGO, February 02 (Fitch) On Jan. 30, 2015, the Federal
Communications
Commission (FCC) announced the winning bidders in the AWS-3
spectrum action.
Verizon Communications Inc.'s (Verizon; NYSE: VZ) total winning
bids amounted to
approximately $10.4 billion. This amount was well under the
level which would
have triggered a negative rating action ($15 billion) by Fitch.
In Fitch's view,
Verizon's ratings (Issuer Default Rating and senior
unsecured debt of
'A-') and Stable Outlook are unaffected by this action.
Although Verizon has not disclosed detailed funding plans to pay
for the
spectrum, Fitch does not expect Verizon to have significant debt
funding needs,
as its consolidated cash balances were $10.6 billion at Dec. 31,
2014. In
addition to cash, the company has an $8 billion revolving credit
facility (RCF).
Verizon's total net remaining payment is $9.5 billion, net of a
$0.9 billion
upfront downpayment made prior to the start of the auction in
November 2014,
with approximately $1.2 billion due February 13 and the final
balance due March
2.
Verizon will acquire 181 licenses, covering a population of 192
million, or 61%
of the U.S. The spectrum enhances Verizon's relatively deep
existing AWS
spectrum portfolio, which was built in the 2006 AWS spectrum
auction and through
acquisitions, including 2012 acquisitions of spectrum from cable
companies.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--The February 2014 acquisition of the remaining Verizon
Wireless (VZW) stake
has pressured Verizon's recent credit metrics, pushing pro forma
leverage at
closing to approximately 2.6x. Gross leverage at Dec. 31, 2014
was 2.6x, with
total debt at $113.3 billion. Net leverage was approximately
2.3x, and
incorporates cash built in anticipation of potential spectrum
funding; cash
stood at $10.6 billion at year-end.
--Going forward, Fitch expects Verizon to materially reduce debt
over the next
few years. Debt reduction, combined with EBITDA growth, is
expected to reduce
leverage to a level appropriate for the rating in the 2016/2017
timeframe as a
result of Verizon's strong position in the wireless industry and
the significant
cash flows generated by the wireless business. This is in
combination with
Verizon management's commitment to delever, which has been
demonstrated in the
past as evidenced by the aggressive delevering following the
acquisition of
Alltel Corporation in early 2009.
--A key to debt reduction over the next several years will be
the continued
generation of strong free cash flow (FCF) at VZW. VZW's simple
FCF (EBITDA less
capital spending) for 2014 was approximately $24.7 billion.
Owing to the
acquisition of the remaining VZW stake, Verizon's FCF (after
dividends and
capital spending) was affected by transaction-related interest
costs, higher
dividend requirements due to the shares issued to Vodafone
equity holders, and
higher cash taxes. Despite these factors, 2014 FCF of $6 billion
was at the high
end of Fitch's estimated range of $4 billion to $6 billion.
--VZW's strong competitive position, evidenced by industry-low
churn rates on
average, high margins, and the most developed LTE network in the
U.S., support
Fitch's expectations that Verizon will maintain cash flow
stability and support
the longer rating horizon for leverage metrics to return to
levels consistent
with the rating.
Verizon's liquidity is supported by its reported consolidated
cash balances,
which were $10.6 billion at Dec. 31, 2014, and by its RCF. The
$8 billion RCF
matures in July 2018. Fitch expects Verizon to maintain
aggregate commercial
paper (CP) balances within a level fully backed by the RCF. The
credit facility
has no rating triggers or other restrictive covenants, such as
leverage or
interest coverage tests.
On a consolidated basis, Verizon and its subsidiaries have
maturities of
approximately $2.6 billion in 2015.
In 2015, Fitch expects consolidated capital spending to be
approximately $17.8
billion, slightly higher than the $17.2 billion spent in 2014.
Investment in the
wireless network continues to be an area of emphasis due to the
strong demand
for 4G LTE capacity for rapidly growing data services.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch believes a positive rating action is unlikely in the
foreseeable future,
given the leverage incurred in the Vodafone transaction.
Conversely, Fitch may take negative rating action if operating
performance
causes delevering to take place at a materially slower than
anticipated pace,
either alone or in combination with material debt-financed
acquisitions.
Discretionary management moves that cause leverage to rise above
2.5x, such as
another material acquisition or stock repurchases, could lead to
a negative
action in the absence of a strong commitment to delever.
