NEW YORK, August 14 (Fitch) Significant operating shortfalls in
Target's
Canadian business in its first year of operation are raising
questions about the
viability of the business. Sales volumes in Canada of $1.6
billion LTM through
May 2, 2014 are tracking around 50% below Fitch Rating's initial
expectations.
Target is in the process of addressing its supply chain issues,
initiating a new
price-match policy, and adding new merchandise to the Canadian
stores.
Nonetheless, Fitch believes that getting to a breakeven EBITDA
in Canada will be
a significant challenge and will take a number of years.
Sales volumes together with the costs associated with clearing
excess inventory
due to poor sales performance were a major drag on Canada's
earnings in fourth
quarter 2013 (4Q'13) and into 1Q'14. EBITDA came in at negative
$714 million in
2013 (versus Fitch's expectation of a loss of less than $200
million), and Fitch
expects EBITDA will remain materially negative at around
negative $450
million-$500 million in 2014.
The shortfall can be attributed to significant problems with the
supply chain,
which has made difficult to track inventory levels in
distribution centers and
stores, and keep store shelves stocked. In addition, the
merchandise assortment
differs from what is typically available in U.S. stores, and
prices are higher
than in U.S. stores where Canadian consumers also shop.
Assuming Canadian SG&A (excluding depreciation and amortization)
of $1 billion
to $1.1 billion and a 30% gross margin rate (to align it with
the domestic
business), sales in Canada would have to reach $3.3 billion to
$3.7 billion,
versus estimated full-year 2014 sales of $2 billion, to reach a
breakeven EBITDA
level. This would imply average sales/store of $25 million-$30
million versus
around $15 million currently in Canada and $40 million in the
U.S.
Fitch sees significant hurdles to achieving these levels and
believes it is
possible that Target's management could evaluate strategic
alternatives for the
business including a divestiture if it is unable to materially
turn the business
around over the next 12-24 months.
Should management decide to restructure or divest the business,
the implications
could be positive insofar as it would remove a significant drag
on earnings.
However, this would likely result in significant write-offs
and/or wind-down
costs. Target purchased the Zeller store leases in 2011 for
C$1.825 billion and
has invested $2.5 billion in capital expenditures to date.
Updated Consolidated 2014 Outlook
In the U.S. business, Fitch expects the challenging environment
will likely
continue to dampen sales growth in the near term, with U.S. comp
sales flat to
up 1% for full-year 2014, leading to modestly lower domestic
EBITDA.
Target announced in August 2014 that it expects gross expenses
related to the
data breach of $148 million, partially offset by an insurance
receivable of $38
million. These costs, which relate to fraud reimbursement, card
reissuance costs
and litigation should be manageable in the context of the
company's healthy
ongoing cash flow.
Free cash flow (FCF) post-dividends is projected at around $800
million to $900
million in 2014, supported by a reduction in capex to around
$2.4 billion in
2014 from $3.5 billion in 2013 due to the completion of the
Canadian store
build-out. Target is expected to size its share repurchases
based on its
operating performance and the data breach costs, and that debt
levels will be
flat for the year.
Adjusted leverage was 2.55x at May 2014 compared with 2.4x at
end-2013 (Feb. 1,
2014). Leverage is expected to remain flat at around 2.4x at
end-2014 on flat
debt levels and slightly improved EBITDA of around $6.3 billion,
up from from
$6.2 billion in 2013, assuming the Canadian business is less of
a drag. Assuming
the U.S. business turns around and comps are in the low single
digits beginning
2015 and the Canadian business is less of a drain on
profitability, leverage is
expected to drift down to the 2.1x - 2.2x range over the next
few years.
The significant losses in the Canadian business and the soft
domestic
performance are expected to constrain any ratings upside over
the medium term.
Should management effectively resolve the issues facing the
Canadian business,
the domestic business improves, and lease-adjusted leverage is
maintained below
2.0 times, there could be ratings upside potential. A negative
rating action
could be triggered by operating shortfalls and/or more
aggressive share
repurchase activity that drove leverage to over 2.5x for an
extended period.
Fitch rates Target as follows:
--Long-term IDR 'A-';
--Senior unsecured debt 'A-';
--Bank credit facility 'A-';
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Commercial paper 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
