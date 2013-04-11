(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings estimates that the
largest video service
providers gained approximately 174,000 video subscribers during
2012, which
represents a 55% decline from those added in 2011. The slower
growth reflects
the high penetration of pay-TV households in the U.S., the
mature video service
product, stagnate housing and employment conditions, and, to a
lesser degree,
competition from alternative distribution platforms.
The wireless industry's competitive landscape continued to
evolve as Sprint
Nextel and DISH Network Corporation battle for Clearwire
Corporation's valuable
spectrum assets and Deutsche Telekom (parent company of T-Mobile
USA) sweetens
its offer for MetroPCS Communications, Inc. Further
consolidation or
transformative transactions will be necessary, in Fitch's
opinion especially
among smaller wireless service providers to bolster weakening
competitive
position relative to the market leaders AT&T and Verizon
Wireless.
Fitch's special report 'U.S. Communications Industry Leaders
Competitive
Scorecard' discusses trends in the 4Q'12 regarding the scope and
depth of the
competitive overlap of leading telecommunications operators. The
report compares
the competitive positions of the leading local exchange carriers
(LEC), cable
multiple system operators (MSOs), wireless service providers and
direct
broadcast satellite (DBS) operators. The report also summarizes
key operating
metrics financial statistics, particularly related to key
forecast items such as
revenue growth, margin changes, capital re-investment and debt.
Additionally,
the report includes summary comments concerning key developments
in the quarter.
This quarterly report can be found at 'www.fitchratings.com'
under the following
headers:
Sectors >> Corporate Finance >> Corporates >> Special Reports
