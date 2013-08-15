(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is raising its 2013
Macau base case
gaming revenue growth outlook to 14% from 11% as the VIP segment
continues to
perform resiliently in the face of macro headwinds in China.
This is the second
time this year we are raising our 2013 revenue outlook due
primarily to
better-than-expected VIP performance.
Our initial outlook called for 8% growth for the market,
incorporating 20%-25%
growth in mass market business and low-to-mid single-digit
growth in the VIP
segment, which makes up two-thirds of the total gaming market.
YTD through July,
Macau gaming revenues were up 16%, with mass market and VIP
revenues growing 31%
and 11%, respectively.
For the medium-to-longer term, we maintain a circumspect view on
the VIP growth
outlook and a more favorable view on the mass market. The mass
market segment
has higher margins and is less reliance on macro credit policies
and will
benefit from additional infrastructure improvements and the
development of
Henqin Island.
There is potential for credit tightening and shadow banking
restrictions to
affect VIP gaming revenue growth, although it may take time to
filter through.
Junkets may be funded through the shadow banking system, so
there is a risk of
liquidity pressure and/or credit tightening among the junket
system; however,
there have been no signs of this as yet, and we believe there
are mitigants to
this risk.
VIP volume remains healthy despite the release of July data
suggesting the
Chinese economy's lower reliance on shadow banking. The
potential for some of
the weaker junkets to consolidate with larger, financially
stronger ones and the
casino operators' healthy balance sheets that can back-stop
junket lending
mitigate some of the concerns over pressure on the shadow
banking system.
Also, Macau remains capacity constrained relative to demand,
which provides a
buffer and should allow operators to re-segment capacity toward
the mass market
or VIP business backed by stronger junkets.
Macau government officials recently indicated the possibility of
starting the
concession renewal process in 2015, which is earlier than
anticipated. We
believe there is little risk concessions will not be renewed
(current expiration
dates are 2020-2022), assuming concessionaires remain compliant
with laws and
regulations. Also, there is very little likelihood of any
additional U.S.
entrants and low probability of any competitive disruption at
all if the market
continues to function favorably and stably.
Fitch believes there is a greater risk that the renewal process
affects the
economics of existing concessionaires in other ways, such as
sizable required
non-gaming investments, renewal premiums or revisions to the
structure of fees,
taxes or leases.
