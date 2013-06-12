June 12 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Vodafone could be downgraded by one-notch, if it acquires Kabel Deutschland Holding (KD)
without taking other measures to reduce debt, Fitch Ratings says.
The potential transaction would increase FFO adjusted net leverage to above 2.5x
(2.4x at end March 2013), which we see as a key threshold for Vodafone's
'A-'/Stable rating. Acquiring KD, which generated EUR848m of adjusted EBITDA in
the twelve months to December 2012, could cost Vodafone about EUR10bn on a
debt-free basis. Vodafone could take a number of steps to offset this possible
deterioration in credit metrics, including selling some, or all, of its stake in
Verizon Wireless. We would expect to hold a rating committee if Vodafone
announced an offer to buy KD or a similar European operator.
The strategic challenge facing Vodafone is whether it should remain
mobile-focused, aiming to offer the best service and value for mobile broadband
connectivity, or whether it should beef up its fixed-line capabilities to match
its European competitors. Germany is Vodafone's largest market and a KD
acquisition would give Vodafone a high-speed broadband network to compete more
effectively against Deutsche Telekom as fixed and mobile services increasingly
integrate.
Vodafone has said it would take decisions on European fixed-line infrastructure
on a country-by-country basis and that it could obtain this infrastructure by
buying an existing operator, building its own or agreeing a wholesale deal with
an incumbent. We do not expect Vodafone to make acquisitions in all of its major
European markets. It is building a fibre network in Spain with France Telecom
while fixed-mobile integration is less of a risk in the UK as fixed-line
incumbent BT Group does not have a national mobile network. However, we believe
Vodafone is still looking for a fixed-line solution in Italy, which could point
to further acquisition risk.
Vodafone has a strong liquidity position and a possible purchase of KD could be
financed from existing cash and investments and by drawing down on existing
credit lines. We expect to publish a more detailed Special Report on Vodafone in
the next few weeks, which will examine the challenges it faces in Europe and the
potential impact of a sale of its Verizon Wireless stake.
Vodafone confirmed this morning that is has made a preliminary approach to KD
regarding a possible offer for the company. Fitch rates KD's operating
subsidiary, Kabel Deutschland Vertrieb und Service GmbH, at 'BB'/Stable. An
acquisition by Vodafone would be credit positive for this rating.