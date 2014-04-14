(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 14 (Fitch) The provision of extra time to comply
with the
Volcker Rule's ban on holding some investments provides few
opportunities to
banks and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), Fitch Ratings
says. The U.S.
Federal Reserve extended the deadline for banks to divest their
CLO holdings to
July 21, 2017.
In our view, the deadline extension could provide banks with
more time to shop
their investment portfolios and potentially diminish the losses
that could
result from the forced sale of their CLO holdings. It also
provides more
opportunities for the banks to restructure some of their
holdings to be in
compliance with Volcker. Small banks could benefit from the
extension more as
they have higher portions of their securities allocated than
larger banks. While
the largest banks, JP Morgan and Wells Fargo, have smaller
percentages, they
could incur large losses.
The extension lowers the potential of a downdraft in the CLO and
leveraged loan
markets like the one that forced the sales of the first
generation of CLO senior
tranches during the recession. In our view, CLOs created before
the financial
crisis are likely to be called or otherwise paid out before the
forced sale.
Those created during 2014 are Volcker compliant. However, the
majority of CLOs
structured between the beginning of 2010 and the end of 2013
will not be
converted into Volcker compliant structures, as it is neither
practical nor
feasible to gain approval from all the parties.
Last month, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC)
published a
study on the potential impact of this legislation, estimating a
cost of $3.6
billion across all U.S. banks if their sales closed quickly. The
Loan
Syndications and Trading Association estimated the range between
$1 billion (if
investors demanded 2% all-in yield) to $16 billion (if investors
demanded a 14%
yield).
Fitch expects opportunistic investors to take up most of the CLO
senior notes at
prices much lower than par with expected losses for the tranche
if forced sales
occur. We expect this to have a negative impact on banks that
made the initial
investment in these CLOs as forced sales prices will likely be
significantly
lower than the expected credit losses on the notes. We also
expect a potential
disruption in the CLO secondary market to affect the CLO primary
market as
evidenced by the current spread widening amid a benign credit
environment.
One alternative to the forced sale scenarios is the exemption
granted to banks
in January allowing them to continue to own collateralized debt
obligations
backed by trust-preferred securities. Estimates indicated that
small banks could
lose just $600 million on the forced sale of those securities.
