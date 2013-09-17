(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, September 17 (Fitch) On Sept. 13, Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO, IDR 'BBB', Outlook Stable) announced that Steven Roth and Clifford Broser had resigned from the boards of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE: JCP, IDR 'B-', Outlook Negative) and Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP, not rated), respectively. The directorships did not preclude VNO from selling its interests in either company (as demonstrated by the March 2013 sale of JCP shares). However, when combined with the company's recent public comments regarding anticipated holding periods for both companies, the resignations foretell that dispositions may occur sooner rather than later, which Fitch Ratings views as a credit positive. As Fitch has previously stated, Vornado's efforts to simplify its holdings are a credit positive despite the limited effect on the metrics (VNO's holdings in JCP and LXP totaled less than $400 million and provided only $11 million in annualized cash contributions to EBITDA at Sept. 13, 2013). The non-core portfolio has been a source of consternation for both shareholders and management and a factor driving share price performance (i.e. VNO underperforming the REIT index on trailing three- and five-year bases and outperforming over the past 12 months and year-to-date as the company communicated and effectuated its simplification). Future sales of JCP and LXP, combined with the completed sales of VNO's interests in LNR Property LLC and non-core retail and Merchandise Mart properties, would leave interests in Toys 'R' Us, Inc. (IDR 'B-', Outlook Stable) and Alexander's (not rated) as the remaining noteworthy investments. Fitch does not project that Vornado will exit either in the short-to-medium term due to Toys' illiquidity and the stature of Alexander's real estate in Vornado's portfolio. A simplified Vornado has four positive effects on unsecured creditors. First, to the extent it drives additional outperformance for shareholders, the value of VNO's equity should improve and potentially become a renewed currency for investments. Second, assuming VNO reinvests the capital into properties, the quality of the cash flow supporting the ratings would improve. Third, depending on whether VNO procures secured debt on investments, redeployed capital may improve unencumbered asset coverage. And lastly, management would be able to reallocate the resources spent on simplification back towards the basic blocking and tackling of acquisitions, redevelopment and portfolio management. Fitch currently rates VNO and Vornado Realty, L.P. (collectively, Vornado) as follows: Vornado Realty Trust: --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB'; --Preferred stock 'BB+'; Vornado Realty, L.P.: --IDR 'BBB'; --Unsecured revolving credit facility 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured notes 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Britton Costa Associate Director +1-212-908-0524 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Steven Marks Managing Director +1-212-908-9161 Committee Chairperson Daniel Chambers Managing Director +1-212-908-0872 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage,' Aug. 5, 2013; --'Criteria for Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs,' Feb. 26, 2013; --'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis,' Dec. 13, 2012; --'Recovery Rating and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs,' Nov. 12, 2012. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Criteria for Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs here Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis here Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.