April 26 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says that Bank VTB's ('BBB'/Negative) 2012 IFRS accounts highlight continued weaknesses in the bank's performance, with a strong dependence on low quality revenues, and only moderate core earnings. Weak and volatile profitability was one factor leading to a downgrade of VTB's Viability Rating (VR) to 'bb-' in July 2012. Further poor performance, if combined with still tight capital and increases in high-risk asset exposures, could result in renewed downward pressure on the VR.

VTB reported a significant increase in earnings in Q412, with net income of RUB30.4bn comparable to that recorded in Q112 and Q212 combined. However, in Fitch's view, the bulk of these earnings were derived from non-recurring, non-cash or non-core revenues, including:

- About RUB12.5bn of income from bad loan recoveries in subsidiary Bank of Moscow (BOM), of which RUB5.1bn was reported as interest income, and about RUB7.5bn received in non-cash form (possibly as a result of collateral foreclosures) and booked as recoveries of initially recognised losses on the exposures.

-RUB13.5bn gain on financial instruments, which represented a sharp reversal after a RUB3.4bn loss in 9M12. It is not clear how VTB managed to achieve this, given that the bank was reportedly unwinding its proprietary trading book at that time.

-RUB8.3bn earned on non-banking business (this may include revaluation of investment property).

For 2012 as a whole, VTB reported pre-impairment profit of RUB179bn (a 20% increase over 2011), with impairment charges almost doubling to RUB64bn (RUB33bn in 2011) and absorbing 35% of this. The reported pre-tax profit of RUB115bn was equal to a reasonable 1.6% of average assets, but Fitch estimates that some RUB76bn, or almost 70% of this, came from weaker quality revenues. The latter figure includes:

- RUB22.2bn of bad loan recoveries at BOM and reversals of initially recognized losses on other exposures.

- RUB14.1bn of accrued interest not received in cash. Fitch notes that VTB's management confirmed that the RUB5.1bn of BOM loan recoveries which were booked as interest income were received in cash, so there does not seem to be overlap between the BOM recoveries and the accrued interest.

- An estimated RUB18bn non-client related FX trading gain in Q112 (which in turn raised concerns about underlying risk exposures).

- RUB11.4bn revaluation of investment property (part of non-banking income).

- RUB10.1bn net gain on financial instruments (no breakdown available).

In Fitch's view, given the relatively weak core earnings in 2012, it will be challenging for VTB to significantly improve profitability in 2013. This in turn may make it more imperative that the bank is successful in raising new equity from its planned secondary public offering of shares, in order to support capitalisation. Fitch believes that without raising new equity or receiving significant dividend payments from its subsidiaries, VTB will find it challenging at the parent bank level to achieve the expected new regulatory Tier 1 (7.5%) and core Tier 1 (5.6%) ratios (see 'Implementation of New Capital Rules in Russia: Moderately Positive, Unlikely to Lead to Rating Changes' dated 19 April 2013 at www.fitchratings.com.).

Profitability aside, the reported non-performing loans ratio was flat at 5.4% of gross loans in 2012, although Fitch believes this may understate the real level of problems due to non-inclusion of 90+ overdue loans, which VTB's management does not consider impaired. Fitch is specifically concerned about large-ticket M&A and project financing, and construction lending (12% of gross loans), including a large and significantly increased exposure to a bailed-out developer.

The loans to deposits ratio remains elevated at over 130%, reflecting a high share of wholesale funding. The refinancing requirement this year is moderate, at about USD7bn (3% of liabilities), and this should not be onerous given the solid stock of liquid assets and potential state support.

VTB's 'BBB' Long-term IDRs continue to be underpinned by Fitch's view of the high probability of support for the bank from the Russian authorities, in case of need, given the current majority state ownership, VTB's systemic importance and the track record of capital and funding support. The Negative Outlook on the IDRs reflects Fitch's expectation of a moderate reduction in government support as the bank's privatisation progresses, although any downgrade would likely be limited to one notch, to 'BBB-'.