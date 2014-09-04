(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, September 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says
that Dalian Wanda
Group's (Wanda Group) recently announced collaboration with
internet companies
Baidu, Inc. (Baidu; A/Stable) and Tencent Holdings Limited
(Tencent) is
essential for the development of the group's online presence.
The generous
capital allocated to the e-commerce venture reflects the strong
commitment from
Wanda Group, China's largest commercial property landlord, and
its partners to
build it into an important platform to serve Wanda Group's
customers online at a
time when the lines between online and offline consumption are
blurring.
The partnership, among the largest yet in the nascent
online-to-offline (O2O)
field in China, would tap the growing integration of online
technologies at
physical points of sale. The partners will be able to provide a
range of
lifestyle solutions across Wanda Group's numerous offline
businesses, including
shopping malls, cinemas, department stores, KTV lounges, hotels,
and its
cultural/tourism businesses. They have allocated to the Hong
Kong-based venture
an initial capital of CNY5bn, with the option of increasing it
to CNY20bn if
necessary.
Fitch expects the O2O model will be increasingly embraced by
traditional
retailers and companies in the service industry in China,
including Wanda Group,
to operate their online businesses. Having strong partners like
Baidu, which
operates China's largest internet search engine, and Tencent,
whose messaging
services QQ and WeChat are market leaders in China, is important
to Wanda Group
as it develops an online community. We expect Baidu, Tencent,
Alibaba Group
Holding Limited and other internet companies to continue to seek
partnerships
with providers of physical goods and services to enrich their
O2O ecosystems and
deliver better experiences to online users.
Fitch believes that Wanda Group has sufficient liquidity,
excluding the cash
from its majority-owned subsidiary, Dalian Wanda Commercial
Properties Co., Ltd.
(Wanda, BBB+/Stable), to meet its O2O ambition. In addition,
Wanda Group is
committed to listing its subsidiaries to help fund its growth.
The initial
investment of CNY3.5bn for Wanda Group's 70% stake in the O2O
joint venture is
small relative to its total assets of CNY460bn in 1H14 and the
company has
stable dividends from Wanda - Wanda paid CNY1.1bn in 2012 and a
similar amount
in 2013 to Wanda Group.
Fitch is closely monitoring the rapid expansion of Wanda Group's
cultural
business because the large cash flow needs by Wanda Group may
affect Wanda's
dividend policy. Wanda itself has also expanded significantly
overseas in the
past 12 months. It unveiled plans to build hotels and
development properties in
places like London, Madrid, Chicago, Los Angeles, and
Australia's Gold Coast,;
with projects in the last three announced in the past two
months. While the
initial investments will be small in many of these businesses
and projects, it
remains to be seen if Wanda Group can replicate the strong
operating cash
generation of its Chinese property business in all of these new
industries and
markets.
