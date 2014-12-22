(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, December 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says
today that Dalian
Wanda Commercial Properties Co., Ltd.'s (Wanda; BBB+/Stable)
recent IPO that
raised approximately USD3.7bn will drive its leverage down,
although the
China-based developer will continue to have limited headroom at
its current
rating level.
Following the IPO, we expect Wanda's leverage, as measured by
investment
properties net debt/recurring EBITDA, will hover around 7x for
2014 and 2015.
This puts it at risk of breaching one of Fitch's guidelines for
negative rating
action: that Wanda sustains leverage above 7x.
Since the beginning of 2014, Wanda's leverage has increased
substantially as it
embarked on an aggressive plan to develop six Wanda City
projects. Leverage
peaked at 10.8x at end-June 2014. Fitch estimates that the
proceeds from this
IPO will reduce Wanda's leverage to just under 7x and trim its
net debt to
slightly below CNY80bn by end-2014 from CNY101bn at end-June
2014. We believe
Wanda's leverage will rise slightly in 2015 due to ongoing
construction
activities, but it is likely to decline gradually after that as
its investment
property portfolio (including its hotel business) increases in
scale and it
reduces property development. However, any aggressive ramp up of
property
development in 2015 will lead to a high leverage, and may result
in a negative
rating action.
Wanda's ratings are supported by its strong investment property
portfolio, which
generated stable recurring revenue of CNY11.7bn in 2013. Fitch
expects recurring
revenue from the portfolio will exceed CNY15bn in 2014 and grow
at around 30% a
year over the next two to three years. Wanda has the largest
commercial property
portfolio in China with 159 Wanda Plaza and six Wanda City
projects that are
already operational or under development. Furthermore, it has
maintained a
strong track record of timely delivery of projects, high
occupancy rates and
continued rental rate growth.
The biggest risk to Wanda's ratings is a sharp and sustained
property market
correction, which will result in tighter liquidity due to
working capital
outflows. Wanda has limited flexibility in deferring
construction expenses for
its capex and properties already sold. However, a market shock
in China in 2008
was short-lived.
