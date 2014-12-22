(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, December 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says today that Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co., Ltd.'s (Wanda; BBB+/Stable) recent IPO that raised approximately USD3.7bn will drive its leverage down, although the China-based developer will continue to have limited headroom at its current rating level. Following the IPO, we expect Wanda's leverage, as measured by investment properties net debt/recurring EBITDA, will hover around 7x for 2014 and 2015. This puts it at risk of breaching one of Fitch's guidelines for negative rating action: that Wanda sustains leverage above 7x. Since the beginning of 2014, Wanda's leverage has increased substantially as it embarked on an aggressive plan to develop six Wanda City projects. Leverage peaked at 10.8x at end-June 2014. Fitch estimates that the proceeds from this IPO will reduce Wanda's leverage to just under 7x and trim its net debt to slightly below CNY80bn by end-2014 from CNY101bn at end-June 2014. We believe Wanda's leverage will rise slightly in 2015 due to ongoing construction activities, but it is likely to decline gradually after that as its investment property portfolio (including its hotel business) increases in scale and it reduces property development. However, any aggressive ramp up of property development in 2015 will lead to a high leverage, and may result in a negative rating action. Wanda's ratings are supported by its strong investment property portfolio, which generated stable recurring revenue of CNY11.7bn in 2013. Fitch expects recurring revenue from the portfolio will exceed CNY15bn in 2014 and grow at around 30% a year over the next two to three years. Wanda has the largest commercial property portfolio in China with 159 Wanda Plaza and six Wanda City projects that are already operational or under development. Furthermore, it has maintained a strong track record of timely delivery of projects, high occupancy rates and continued rental rate growth. The biggest risk to Wanda's ratings is a sharp and sustained property market correction, which will result in tighter liquidity due to working capital outflows. Wanda has limited flexibility in deferring construction expenses for its capex and properties already sold. However, a market shock in China in 2008 was short-lived. Contact: Su Aik Lim Director +65 6796 7233 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Vanessa Chan Director +852 2263 9559 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Related Research: Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co., Ltd. Credit Update dated 20 November 2014 Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Dalian Wanda Commercial Property Co. Ltd. here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.