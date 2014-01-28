(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Banking Capital Market
Update: 4Q13 (Weak
FICC Results Limit Overall Revenue Growth)
here
NEW YORK, January 28 (Fitch) Revenues from fixed income,
currency and
commodities trading (FICC) activities were challenged for the
large U.S. banks
and securities firms in 4Q13, limiting the overall growth in
capital markets
revenues, according to a special report published today by Fitch
Ratings.
Despite these challenges, aggregate capital markets net revenues
moderately
increased in 4Q13, and remained a significant contributor to
consolidated
revenues at 29% of the total. For the Global Trading and
Universal Banks (GTUBs)
based in the U.S., capital markets revenues comprised 22% to 62%
of total
revenues, which is dependent on contributions from other
business segments.
Looking toward 2014, lingering regulatory, economic and
political uncertainty
will be key drivers of activity levels. For example, Fitch
believes that if the
upcoming U.S. debt ceiling is not addressed in a timely manner,
the resultant
market uncertainty could contribute to a further reduction in
capital markets
activity in the first quarter. Conversely, a more substantial
improvement in
economic conditions and market sentiment could spur increase
volumes and M&A
activity.
The full â€˜U.S. Banking Capital Market Update: 4Q13â€™ is
available at
â€˜www.fitchratings.com.â€™
