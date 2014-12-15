(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAO PAULO/NEW YORK, December 15 (Fitch) The Brazilian banking
sector faces a
negative outlook in 2015 reflecting the deterioration in
operating environment
and asset quality, which is putting pressure on performance,
according to a
Fitch Ratings report.
The Rating Outlook for Brazilian banks remains Stable based on
their
fundamentals, strong buffers, conservative credit risk
management and consistent
performance.
"Profitability also faces additional pressure given the expected
increase in
credit cost and fierce competition, despite the temporary margin
benefit due to
the recent increases in interest rates," said Eduardo Ribas,
Director in Fitch's
Latin America Financial Institutions Group.
Strong loan growth puts pressure on public-owned banks' asset
quality.
Profitability should face additional pressure with limited room
to maneuver.
Recent growth of more risky portfolios represents another
vulnerability.
Large private banks have been able to better weather weak
economic performance
and limit the potential impact on their profitability and asset
quality. A
change in loan mix toward safer portfolios contributes to their
resilient
financial profile.
Business and funding diversification are key for mid-sized
banks. Better-rated
midsized banks should be able to cope with the challenging
environment due to a
lower cost funding structure and more flexible business models.
For more information, a special report titled "2015 Outlook:
Brazilian Banks" is
available on the Fitch Ratings web site at www.fitchratings.com
or by clicking
on the link.
Contact
Director
Eduardo Ribas
Financial Institutions
+55 11 4504-2213
Alameda Santos, 700 - 7 andar
Sao Paulo, SP, Brazil
Claudio Gallina
Director
Financial Institutions
+55 11 4504-2216
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2015 Outlook:
Brazilian Banks (Weak
Operating Environment Pressures Profitability and Asset Quality)
here
