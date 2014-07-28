(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, July 28 (Fitch) Italian medium-sized banks are
likely to
consolidate in 2015-2016 to overcome pressure on profitability,
Fitch Ratings
says. Completion of the ECB's asset-quality review and stress
tests is likely to
be a catalyst as it will remove uncertainty about capital and
asset quality. A
smaller number of more efficient and viable banks would be
positive for the
sector as they should have greater capacity to absorb losses.
Banks' operating performance remains under pressure from high
loan impairment
charges, flat lending volumes and low interest rates, despite
the relief to net
interest income from lower funding costs since late 2013. The
structural
profitability of commercial business was weak in 2012 and 2013,
excluding income
from banks' securities books, primarily from the carry trade on
Italian
government bonds. We believe profitability weakness is likely to
remain as the
nascent economic recovery in Italy is fragile and scope for
improving efficiency
at medium-sized banks is more challenging than at large banks,
which benefit
from economies of scale.
Greater scale would also help medium-sized Italian banks absorb
the costs of
operating in the increasingly heavily regulated European banking
sector.
Reaching a critical size would also benefit banks in the workout
and disposal of
impaired exposures as it would allow them to industrialise the
recovery process,
create or attract the required servicing skills, and structure
larger portfolios
of non-performing loans to reach a wider range of interested
buyers.
Consolidation has already started, to some extent following the
Spanish
blueprint to create larger banks active in several regions. Some
medium-sized
Italian banks have bailed out or are showing interest in smaller
troubled banks,
such as Banco di Desio e della Brianza acquiring Banca Popolare
di Spoleto in
April. Other banks such as Banca Popolare di Vicenza are openly
acquisitive and
ready to assess opportunities that arise. Future transactions
may be more
transformational as they could be mergers of equals. Some
weaker, medium-sized
institutions might also become part of larger and stronger
banking groups.
We believe M&A deals are likely to take place after the ECB's
asset-quality
review and stress test results, as there is a risk some
medium-sized Italian
banks may have capital shortfalls. But most gaps are likely to
be technical and
to be met with capital already raised by banks this year. Five
of the eight
Italian medium-sized banks we rate have raised capital so far
and one is in the
final stage of doing so.
Fitch rates eight Italian medium-sized banks. For more
information on the
sector, see our report "Peer Review: Italian Medium-Sized Banks"
on
www.fitchratings.com
