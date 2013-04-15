(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 15 (Fitch) An expected weakening of mortgage
origination activity
and applications for loans is apparent in earnings reports from
the largest U.S.
banks, likely pointing to a source of ongoing revenue pressure
in U.S. mortgage
banking this year, according to Fitch.
During the first quarter, both JP Morgan and Wells Fargo
reported sequential
declines in mortgage origination, applications, and the new loan
pipeline, with
top-line mortgage banking pressure more evident at JPM, where
net revenues
related to mortgage banking fell by $671 million year over year.
We expected mortgage volumes to continue falling in the quarter,
particularly as
borrowers have already refinanced their homes or are still
unable to refinance
because of housing values. Some shift in the mix of mortgage
originations, away
from refinancing and toward new purchase loans, could offset
some of the volume
pressure over coming quarters -- especially if the housing
market recovers at a
somewhat faster pace. However, refinancing still drives the
lion's share of
overall mortgage originations. Wells reported that refinancing
made up 65% of
total applications in 1Q13, compared with 76% in the
year-earlier quarter.
JPM reported a decline in mortgage banking margins in the
quarter, as gains on
sale declined. The margin for Wells remained near recent highs
at 2.56% in 1Q,
but we expect some margin compression to occur this year, as
mortgage revenue
declines outpace cost reduction.
Despite the volume pressure, asset quality trends for both banks
improved during
the quarter, as net chargeoffs and nonperforming assets
declined. At Wells, the
ratio of consumer chargeoffs to total loans fell to 123 bp, down
45 bp on a
linked-quarter basis.
While unlikely to offset much of the declining origination
volume, the two-year
extension of the administration's Home Affordable Refinancing
Program (HARP),
announced on April 11, should spur some incremental activity
through 2015. The
HARP program allows borrowers that are underwater but current on
their mortgages
to refinance if the loans were sold to Fannie Mae or Freddie
Mac.
Contact:
Julie Solar
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+1 312 368-5472
Bill Warlick
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+1 312 368-3141
Fitch, Inc.
70 W. Madison
Chicago, IL 60602
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.