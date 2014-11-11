(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 11 (Fitch) The recent sharp fall in the Russian
rouble has
added to pressures on Russian banks' credit profiles, leaving
some exposed,
Fitch Ratings says. However, rouble risks should be manageable
for most lenders,
unless deposit dollarisation accelerates and the currency falls
further.
The highest proportions of foreign-currency loans at
domestically-owned lenders
at end-9M14 were at Gazprombank (38%), Alfa-Bank (35%) and
Promsvyazbank (PSB,
30%), among the 100 banks covered in Fitch's Russian Banks
Datawatch. This
implies a potential 70bp-100bp reduction in total capital ratios
and 40bp-60bp
fall in core Tier 1 ratios, if the increase in risk-weighted
assets is not
offset by internal capital generation.
Gazprombank had total and core Tier 1 capital ratios of 11.2%
and 6.8%,
respectively at end-9M14, while PSB had ratios of 11% and 5.8%,
so these were
already close to the 10% and 5% minimum regulatory requirements.
We downgraded
PSB by one notch to 'B+' on 7 November in part due to the
tightening of its
capitalisation.
Overall, the Russian banking sector's direct exposure to rouble
depreciation is
limited because FX lending is moderate and FX positions are
largely matched. 17%
of total sector loans (almost all to the corporate sector) were
denominated in
foreign currency at end-9M14. This suggests that the system's
risk-weighted
assets may have increased by 3% since 1 October, during which
time the rouble
fell 17% against the US dollar.
We expect this modest negative drag on capital ratios to be
largely offset by
capital gains from long FX positions and retained earnings. The
sector was
moderately long in foreign currency (12% of equity) at
end-August, suggesting
the potential for gains equal to about 2% of capital. But a few
banks have short
balance-sheet positions and high annual hedging costs, which
could weigh on
profitability. Uralsib and PSB had sizeable short positions
equal to 80%-90% of
their equity at end-9M14, among the large rated banks.
The direct negative impact on Russian banks' asset quality from
rouble
depreciation should be limited. We estimate at least half of FX
loans are to
exporters or other companies with effective currency hedges, and
so higher risk
exposures to weakly hedged borrowers are less than 10% of system
loans. But the
economic slowdown will weigh on borrower performance, and the
lower rouble could
indirectly hit importers and retail traders due to weaker demand
for foreign
goods.
Switching of rouble deposits into foreign currencies was limited
in 2Q14 and
3Q14, after increasing in 1Q14, and FX deposits comprised 24% of
the sector
total at end-9M14. Deposit dollarisation and rouble withdrawals
(for conversion
purposes) may have picked up in recent weeks, and banks may be
forced to buy FX
or incur greater hedging costs if household demand for dollars
stays strong.
Sector FX liquidity has tightened over recent months as both
banks and
corporates have paid down external debt and probably hoarded
larger amounts of
foreign currency. However, limited take-up to date of central
bank FX swap and
FX repo facilities suggests there is no acute shortage of
foreign-currency
liquidity at most banks at present. Rouble liquidity is likely
to tighten as the
central bank seeks to limit speculative pressure on the
currency, but should
remain manageable.
Funding costs will rise following the latest 150bp increase in
the central
bank's policy rate. But banks should be able to pass these on to
borrowers in
what is currently a lenders' market.
