HONG KONG, November 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the challenges
faced by
Chinese department stores are likely to persist for the next
12-18 months. The
current weakness is not solely due to slowing consumer spending
and economic
growth. A rising supply of department outlets as well as the
growing popularity
of alternative formats such as shopping malls, specialty stores
and e-commerce,
has intensified the competitive landscape.
Sales growth for department stores has been lagging that of
other retail sales
channels; the market share of department stores has been eroded
to the low teens
from 20.5% in 2005. Recent trends suggest that department store
sales would
continue to diverge from total retail sales growth.
Fitch expects department stores to operate with higher leverage
over the next
12-18 months. Market consolidation is likely to be drawn-out
over the next few
years with smaller scale and less efficient operators exiting
the industry.
The report "2015 Outlook: Chinese Department Stores" is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in this media
release.
