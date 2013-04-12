(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 12 (Fitch) Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) once again
reported a
record quarter with net income of $5.2 billion for the first
quarter (1Q'13) for
a strong ROA of 1.49%, according to Fitch Ratings. Lower
revenues were offset by
a significant drop in provision expenses and controlled core
expense growth.
Revenues declined 3%, reflecting expected declines in mortgage
banking revenues
and further margin compression. Spread income was down 1% on a
sequential basis
due to two fewer days in the quarter than 4Q'12, while the NIM
declined a
further 8bps. This marks the third consecutive quarter of NIM
compression for
WFC. Positively, WFC continues to report further declines in
U.S. deposit costs
to just 15bps in 1Q'13. Offsetting lower period-end commercial
loan balances,
WFC again retained approximately $3 billion of conforming
mortgage production,
though down from the $10 billion retained in both 4Q'12 and
3Q'12.
As expected, mortgage revenues fell roughly 9% on a sequential
basis, reflecting
lower mortgage origination volumes. Mortgage originations,
applications, and the
pipeline all declined during the quarter, marking the third
quarter in a row of
sequential declines in applications and the pipeline. Fitch
expects mortgage
revenues to be down industry wide in 2013 given lower
refinancing activities.
Nonetheless, mortgage revenues remain very large for WFC, at
approximately 26%
of total noninterest income in 2013.
Also impacting noninterest income, as expected, WFC reported
lower gains on
equity investments from last quarter, partially offset by
improved trading
gains.
Core expenses were 3% higher on a sequential basis. Fitch
excluded several items
from 4Q12 in calculating the sequential change in core expenses.
Last quarter
expenses were impacted by charges stemming from the foreclosure
settlement
agreement with regulators and a $250 million charitable
contribution to the
Wells Fargo Foundation. Seasonally higher employee benefits
expense drove most
of the sequential increase in core expenses. WFC expects that
2Q13 are expected
to decline from 1Q13.
WFC reported solid asset quality improvement for the quarter.
Net charge-offs
fell to a respectable 72bps for the quarter, while nonaccrual
balances continued
to decline, shrinking 5% sequentially. WFC continues to report
reserves
releases, albeit at continually lower levels.
Capital ratios continue to be augmented through earnings
generation. WFC's
estimated Tier 1 common ratio under Basel III improved to 8.4%
up from 8.2% at
4Q'12.
