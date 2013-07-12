(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 12 (Fitch) Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) reported
its 14th quarter
in a row of higher net income, with a very strong 1.55% return
on assets for
2Q'13. A significant drop in provision expenses drove most of
the sequential
quarterly increase. Earnings were also aided by higher spread
income, and
controlled non-interest expenses.
WFC reported continued strength in mortgage banking, with
results relatively
flat on a sequential basis. Mortgage banking accounts for
roughly one quarter of
non-interest income. While the pipeline fell for the fourth
quarter in a row,
WFC reported a slight increase in quarterly originations and
applications.
Further, the refinance/purchase mix continues to improve,
reflecting the
wind-down of the significant refinancing activities, as well as
the recent
pick-up in home sales. Fitch would expect WFC to report lower
mortgage revenues
in 2H'13 reflecting the recent back-up of rates.
Reflecting the strength of the housing market, WFC released $500
million in
reserves, compared to $200 million last quarter. In line with
the industry,
reserve releases have generally been on a declining trend since
1Q'11 for the
company. WFC disclosed that absent a material deterioration in
the economy, the
company expects further reserve releases.
WFC reported strong asset quality improvement, with quarterly
net charge-offs
(NCOs) falling to just 58bps. Much of the improvement is
attributed to better
consumer credit quality, particularly 1-4 family residential and
home equity
performance. That said, Fitch notes that NCOs at this level are
likely not
sustainable, with historical losses more around the 100bps
range.
Other highlights for the quarter include strong growth in trust
and investment
fees, reflecting higher investment banking and increased retail
brokerage
asset-based fees. This was somewhat offset by lower
market-sensitive revenues,
as WFC reported lower gains on trading activities.
Mortgage repurchase expenses fell significantly for the quarter,
down to just
$65 million, as compared to the prior four quarter average of
approximately $450
million. Further, WFC's net interest margin (NIM) compression
was just 2bps
during the quarter, much better than reported over the past
several quarters.
Tier 1 common under Basel III improved slightly to an estimated
8.54% at June
30, 2013. Higher retained earnings were offset by a much smaller
contribution
from accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI), as
unrealized gains fell
approximately $6 billion during the quarter. AOCI had a negative
impact on Tier
1 common under Basel III of 24bps during the quarter. As an
Advanced Approach
bank, WFC will be subject to fluctuations in AOCI under Basel
III once it comes
into effect Jan. 1, 2014.
