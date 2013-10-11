(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 11 (Fitch) Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) reported
a still strong
quarter with earnings growth for 15 quarters in a row, despite a
significant
drop in mortgage revenues. Offsetting the expected decline in
refinancing
activities, provision expenses dropped to just $75 million,
helping to support a
still strong return on average assets (ROA) of 1.53%.
As expected, mortgage banking revenues declined during the
quarter given the
recent rise in long-term interest rates. Revenues were impacted
by both lower
refinance volumes and reduced gain on sale margins. WFC's first
mortgage
unclosed pipeline fell to just $35 billion, well below the level
last quarter
and a year ago. As such, Fitch expects that mortgage revenues
will likely
continue to decline over the near term.
Revenues fell 4% sequentially driven by the previously mentioned
decline in
mortgage revenues, though excluding mortgage from both quarters,
noninterest
income improved 4% on a sequential basis. WFC also reported
lower trust and
investment fees, offset by a significant increase in gains from
equity
investments, which tend to be a lumpy item for the company.
Equity gains during
the first nine months of 2013 are up just $48 million as
compared to the same
period last year. Spread income was flat, though the net
interest margin once
again declined on a sequential basis due to the continued growth
in deposits
which is dilutive to the margin. Expenses fell 1% sequentially
due to lower
incentive compensation, somewhat offset by higher
mortgage-related severance
expenses.
Provision expenses totaled just 4bps of loans on an annualized
basis, as
compared to quarterly NCOs at 48bps of average loans. As a
result of the reserve
release for the quarter, reserves for loan losses declined to
1.87% of loans.
The improved housing market and improving asset quality
performance drove the
higher sequential reserve release. WFC expects future reserve
releases, absent a
significant deterioration in economic conditions. Fitch notes
that NCOs at this
level are also likely not sustainable, with historical losses
more around the
100bps range.
As previously disclosed, WFC had reached an agreement with
Freddie Mac to
resolve substantially all repurchase liabilities related to
loans sold to
Freddie Mac prior to Jan. 1, 2009. The one-time cash payment of
approximately
$780m was covered by existing reserves, and as such was neutral
to earnings.
Fitch views the agreement favorably as it resolves the majority
of
mortgage-related repurchase risk for WFC, in Fitch's view. The
ending balance of
reserves totaled $1.42 billion or 109% of the original loan
balance of
unresolved repurchase demands.
Tier 1 common under Basel III improved approximately 100bps to
an estimated
9.54% at Sept. 30, 2013, and exceeded the company's internal
target of 9%. WFC
attributed the improvement to improved risk weightings on BOLI
assets, the
disposition of an asset with punitive risk-weighting, and model
refinements for
commercial portfolios. Unlike last quarter, the movement in
unrealized
securities gains did not materially impact capital ratios with
unrealized gains
actually improving to $5.8 billion at Sept. 30, 2013 from $5.1
billion at June
30, 2013, but still well below the $11.2 billion at March 31,
2013, prior to
recent rise in long-term interest rates. As an Advanced Approach
bank, WFC will
be subject to fluctuations in AOCI under Basel III once it comes
into effect
Jan. 1, 2014.
WFC's ratings were affirmed on October 8, 2013 reflecting the
company's superior
earning profile, strong franchise, solid capital and liquidity
profiles, and
improving asset quality. WFC's financial performance over the
past several years
has been very solid despite a challenging economic and interest
rate
environment. WFC continues to post very strong net income each
quarter, with
return on assets (ROAs) well in excess of the large regional
average.
