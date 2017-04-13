(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 13 (Fitch) Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) reported
$5.46 billion in
net income for in 1Q17, resulting in a return on assets (ROA) of
1.15% and a
return on equity (ROE) of 11.5%. Quarterly earnings improved
3.5% on a
linked-quarter basis but were flat from a year ago. These
earnings metrics
remain somewhat modest on an absolute basis, in Fitch Ratings'
opinion, and are
on the low-end of internally targeted ranges.
Last quarter, WFC reported approximately $600 million of net
hedge
ineffectiveness as compared to $193 million in losses this
quarter. This hedge
ineffectiveness arises from WFC's practice of routinely swapping
its fixed rate
long-term debt into floating rate and swapping its foreign
currency-denominated
debt into U.S. dollars. Excluding these items, pre-tax income
was 4.4% lower on
a linked-quarter basis. Adjusted pre-tax income declined on
higher expenses, and
a decline in spread income. This was partially offset by lower
credit costs and
an improvement in adjusted noninterest income, primarily from
higher trading
gains. WFC also reported a $197 million discrete tax benefit
during the quarter.
WFC reported a nearly 1% decline in spread income on a linked
quarter basis,
reflecting two fewer days during the quarter. This marks the
first time in eight
quarters that net interest income declined. Despite this, WFC
noted that spread
income could mid-single digit increase in full-year 2017
relative to 2016, even
with no further increases in rates due to loan growth. The
margin remained flat
from last quarter at 2.87% during the quarter. Increasesin
interest rates and
other benefits were offset, in part, by lower income from
trading assets and
mortgages held for sale.
Period-end loan balances declined 1% on a linked-quarter basis,
primarily from
lower consumer loan balances. WFC tightened underwriting
standards in auto,
which contributed to the 3% decline on a linked-quarter basis.
The bank also
reported continued reduction in energy loans, seasonally lower
card balances,
and a continued decline in junior lien mortgage loans. This was
partially
offset by higher CRE construction balances, growth in Wells
Fargo Capital
Finance, Asset Backed Finance, and commercial dealer services.
Similar to quarters past, WFC continues to grow deposit
balances, up 1% on a
linked-quarter basis. WFC reported a 5bps uptick in deposit
costs, primarily due
to higher pricing on commercial deposits.
The company's balance of short-term investments increased 16% on
a
linked-quarter basis reflecting growth in deposits and the
linked-quarter
decline in the loan portfolio. WFC also paused on securities
purchases pending
greater clarity on the interest rate outlook, particularly on
the longer-end of
the curve where it invests.
Adjusting for the hedge ineffectiveness, noninterest income
improved 1.3% on a
linked-quarter basis, primarily from a significant increase in
trading gains.
This was offset by broad-based declines in other categories,
including deposit
service charges, trust and investment fees, card and other fees,
lease income,
and net gains on debt securities. WFC also reported a 13%
decline in mortgage
banking noninterest income due to lower mortgage origination
revenue, more than
offsetting improved servicing income from the rise in rates and
slowing
prepayment speeds.
Quarterly noninterest expenses increased 4.4% primarily due to
seasonally higher
incentive compensation and employee benefits. Fitch expects WFC
to report some
volatility in operating losses during the year, as this line
item includes
litigation accruals. Further, marketing and outside professional
services are
likely to remain elevated as the company continues to focus on
regulatory and
compliance initiatives, including the sales practices issue.
Sales-practices
related spend was roughly $80 million in 1Q17 and is expected to
be between $70
million and $80 million a quarter. WFC did not disclose the
aggregated impact to
earnings from sales-practices issues during the earnings call.
The efficiency ratio deteriorated to 62.7% during the quarter,
which is outside
WFC's targeted range of 55% to 59%. The company is targeting $2
billion in
expense reductions to be achieved by 2018, with the savings
redeployed into the
businesses, and as such, there will be no bottom line impact
related to these
ongoing initiatives. Management has indicated that it will
discuss further
anticipated expense reductions that will impact the bottom line
at its investor
day next month.
Fitch revised WFC's Rating Outlook to Negative in early October,
reflecting the
potential damage to the firm's franchise and earnings profile
following recent
regulatory actions regarding unauthorized account openings. WFC
recently
disclosed the results of the review by the Board's independent
directors into
the company's retail banking sales practices. The report
identified an incentive
program, aggressive sales culture, unrealistic goals, and
decentralized
corporate and risk structure as contributing to the sales
practices issues.
During the quarter, WFC also announced an agreement in principle
to settle a May
2015 class action lawsuit in the amount of $110 million, pending
court approval.
WFC expects this settlement to resolve claims in 11 other
pending class actions
that are related to unauthorized account openings. This amount
was fully
accrued for and, as such, did not impact quarterly results. It
was also
disclosed during the quarter that WFC's CRA rating was
downgraded to "Needs to
Improve" from "Outstanding." Given the consumer-related
regulatory consent
orders, this downgrade was expected by Fitch. The limitations
imposed on the
bank given the CRA rating should not materially impact WFC.
Fitch views some weakening trends in retail banking activity as
appearing to
have stabilized. For example, WFC reported an increase in credit
card
applications, and consumer and small business deposits continue
to grow. The
company disclosed that checking account attrition levels are
back to
pre-settlement levels. WFC has reported modest growth in primary
consumer
checking customers over the past several months as well. Despite
these
developments, Fitch believes it is still too early to discern
the ultimate
impact from the firm's Sept. 8 settlement announcement related
to the
unauthorized account openings.
Credit quality remained good, with lower loan losses, nonaccrual
loans, and
criticized balances. NCOs improved 3bps to 34bps of loans during
the quarter,
due to lower energy and residential mortgage charge-offs. Loan
losses remain
below the company's through-the-cycle loss estimate of 65bps and
Fitch's
expectations of normalized credit losses. NCOs exceeded
provisions for a reserve
release totaling $200 million during the quarter, up from $100
million last
quarter. WFC also reported an improvement in nonperforming
assets, down 6% on a
linked-quarter basis.
Capital remains sound, with the estimated Common Equity Tier 1
under Basel III
Standardized Approach, fully phased-in, at 11.2% at quarter-end,
up 40bps from
the prior quarter, and above the company's internal target of
10%. Capital
ratios were aided by retained earnings growth and lower
risk-weighted assets.
Capital ratios also benefited from some improvement in net
unrealized losses on
available-for-sale securities, down to $1.2 billion at
quarter-end, as compared
to $1.8 billion at Dec. 31, 2016.
WFC also provided an estimate of its shortfall under the final
TLAC rules. At
March 31, 2017, the shortfall was approximately $1.4 billion.
Fitch expects WFC
will easily meet the shortfall.
Related to its resolution plan outcome, WFC has elected to limit
the company's
nonbank and broker-dealer assets to levels in place as of Sept.
30, 2016, and
expects to operate at this level for the foreseeable future.
During the quarter,
WFC reported approximately $100 million in lower trading related
interest
income, a potential proxy of the impact of this self-imposed
restriction. While
these restrictions are manageable to WFC given its predominantly
U.S.-based
traditional bank business model, Fitch would view a failure to
adequately
address the deficiencies in its March 31, 2017 filing
negatively.
