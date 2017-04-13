(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, April 13 (Fitch) Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) reported $5.46 billion in net income for in 1Q17, resulting in a return on assets (ROA) of 1.15% and a return on equity (ROE) of 11.5%. Quarterly earnings improved 3.5% on a linked-quarter basis but were flat from a year ago. These earnings metrics remain somewhat modest on an absolute basis, in Fitch Ratings' opinion, and are on the low-end of internally targeted ranges. Last quarter, WFC reported approximately $600 million of net hedge ineffectiveness as compared to $193 million in losses this quarter. This hedge ineffectiveness arises from WFC's practice of routinely swapping its fixed rate long-term debt into floating rate and swapping its foreign currency-denominated debt into U.S. dollars. Excluding these items, pre-tax income was 4.4% lower on a linked-quarter basis. Adjusted pre-tax income declined on higher expenses, and a decline in spread income. This was partially offset by lower credit costs and an improvement in adjusted noninterest income, primarily from higher trading gains. WFC also reported a $197 million discrete tax benefit during the quarter. WFC reported a nearly 1% decline in spread income on a linked quarter basis, reflecting two fewer days during the quarter. This marks the first time in eight quarters that net interest income declined. Despite this, WFC noted that spread income could mid-single digit increase in full-year 2017 relative to 2016, even with no further increases in rates due to loan growth. The margin remained flat from last quarter at 2.87% during the quarter. Increasesin interest rates and other benefits were offset, in part, by lower income from trading assets and mortgages held for sale. Period-end loan balances declined 1% on a linked-quarter basis, primarily from lower consumer loan balances. WFC tightened underwriting standards in auto, which contributed to the 3% decline on a linked-quarter basis. The bank also reported continued reduction in energy loans, seasonally lower card balances, and a continued decline in junior lien mortgage loans. This was partially offset by higher CRE construction balances, growth in Wells Fargo Capital Finance, Asset Backed Finance, and commercial dealer services. Similar to quarters past, WFC continues to grow deposit balances, up 1% on a linked-quarter basis. WFC reported a 5bps uptick in deposit costs, primarily due to higher pricing on commercial deposits. The company's balance of short-term investments increased 16% on a linked-quarter basis reflecting growth in deposits and the linked-quarter decline in the loan portfolio. WFC also paused on securities purchases pending greater clarity on the interest rate outlook, particularly on the longer-end of the curve where it invests. Adjusting for the hedge ineffectiveness, noninterest income improved 1.3% on a linked-quarter basis, primarily from a significant increase in trading gains. This was offset by broad-based declines in other categories, including deposit service charges, trust and investment fees, card and other fees, lease income, and net gains on debt securities. WFC also reported a 13% decline in mortgage banking noninterest income due to lower mortgage origination revenue, more than offsetting improved servicing income from the rise in rates and slowing prepayment speeds. Quarterly noninterest expenses increased 4.4% primarily due to seasonally higher incentive compensation and employee benefits. Fitch expects WFC to report some volatility in operating losses during the year, as this line item includes litigation accruals. Further, marketing and outside professional services are likely to remain elevated as the company continues to focus on regulatory and compliance initiatives, including the sales practices issue. Sales-practices related spend was roughly $80 million in 1Q17 and is expected to be between $70 million and $80 million a quarter. WFC did not disclose the aggregated impact to earnings from sales-practices issues during the earnings call. The efficiency ratio deteriorated to 62.7% during the quarter, which is outside WFC's targeted range of 55% to 59%. The company is targeting $2 billion in expense reductions to be achieved by 2018, with the savings redeployed into the businesses, and as such, there will be no bottom line impact related to these ongoing initiatives. Management has indicated that it will discuss further anticipated expense reductions that will impact the bottom line at its investor day next month. Fitch revised WFC's Rating Outlook to Negative in early October, reflecting the potential damage to the firm's franchise and earnings profile following recent regulatory actions regarding unauthorized account openings. WFC recently disclosed the results of the review by the Board's independent directors into the company's retail banking sales practices. The report identified an incentive program, aggressive sales culture, unrealistic goals, and decentralized corporate and risk structure as contributing to the sales practices issues. During the quarter, WFC also announced an agreement in principle to settle a May 2015 class action lawsuit in the amount of $110 million, pending court approval. WFC expects this settlement to resolve claims in 11 other pending class actions that are related to unauthorized account openings. This amount was fully accrued for and, as such, did not impact quarterly results. It was also disclosed during the quarter that WFC's CRA rating was downgraded to "Needs to Improve" from "Outstanding." Given the consumer-related regulatory consent orders, this downgrade was expected by Fitch. The limitations imposed on the bank given the CRA rating should not materially impact WFC. Fitch views some weakening trends in retail banking activity as appearing to have stabilized. For example, WFC reported an increase in credit card applications, and consumer and small business deposits continue to grow. The company disclosed that checking account attrition levels are back to pre-settlement levels. WFC has reported modest growth in primary consumer checking customers over the past several months as well. Despite these developments, Fitch believes it is still too early to discern the ultimate impact from the firm's Sept. 8 settlement announcement related to the unauthorized account openings. Credit quality remained good, with lower loan losses, nonaccrual loans, and criticized balances. NCOs improved 3bps to 34bps of loans during the quarter, due to lower energy and residential mortgage charge-offs. Loan losses remain below the company's through-the-cycle loss estimate of 65bps and Fitch's expectations of normalized credit losses. NCOs exceeded provisions for a reserve release totaling $200 million during the quarter, up from $100 million last quarter. WFC also reported an improvement in nonperforming assets, down 6% on a linked-quarter basis. Capital remains sound, with the estimated Common Equity Tier 1 under Basel III Standardized Approach, fully phased-in, at 11.2% at quarter-end, up 40bps from the prior quarter, and above the company's internal target of 10%. Capital ratios were aided by retained earnings growth and lower risk-weighted assets. Capital ratios also benefited from some improvement in net unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities, down to $1.2 billion at quarter-end, as compared to $1.8 billion at Dec. 31, 2016. WFC also provided an estimate of its shortfall under the final TLAC rules. At March 31, 2017, the shortfall was approximately $1.4 billion. Fitch expects WFC will easily meet the shortfall. Related to its resolution plan outcome, WFC has elected to limit the company's nonbank and broker-dealer assets to levels in place as of Sept. 30, 2016, and expects to operate at this level for the foreseeable future. During the quarter, WFC reported approximately $100 million in lower trading related interest income, a potential proxy of the impact of this self-imposed restriction. While these restrictions are manageable to WFC given its predominantly U.S.-based traditional bank business model, Fitch would view a failure to adequately address the deficiencies in its March 31, 2017 filing negatively. Contact: Julie Solar Senior Director +1-312-368-5472 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Christopher Wolfe Managing Director +1-212-908-0771 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001