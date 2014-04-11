(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 11 (Fitch) Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) has
reported another
quarter of record earnings, with net income up 5% sequentially
in 1Q'14. The
results are impressive, according to Fitch Ratings, given the
low interest rate
environment and still tenuous loan demand.
Earnings were supported by lower credit costs, controlled
expenses, and higher
trading results, partially offset by modest compression in
spread income. The 5%
sequential improvement in earnings was primarily driven by a
one-time tax
benefit. Excluding this item, Fitch estimates that adjusted ROA
was
approximately 143bps during the quarter, as compared to last
quarter's ROA of
148bps. Fitch views these results favorably and as consistent
with WFC's credit
profile, with ratings that remain among the highest in the
world.
Revenue growth remains challenging for the entire industry, and
the revenues for
WFC were slightly down on a linked-quarter basis. Lower spread
income,
reflecting two fewer days in the quarter, was offset by improved
noninterest
income. The net interest margin (NIM) continued to contract a
further 7bps in
1Q'14, reflecting weaker loan yields and a bottoming out of
funding costs.
Overall noninterest income was up roughly 2% on a linked-quarter
basis primarily
aided by a 41% increase in net gains on trading activities, debt
securities, and
equity investments. These revenues combined with investment
banking comprised a
relatively manageable 8% of total revenues in 1Q'14, the
contribution of more
volatile capital markets activities that is well below some of
WFC's large bank
peers. Lower services charges, mortgage revenues, and investment
banking
revenues partially offset the favorable trading results.
Despite the expected and sizeable drop-off in refinancings,
mortgage results
were once again resilient in 1Q'14. Mortgage originations
declined a further 28%
in the quarter, roughly in line with peer results; however,
total mortgage
banking noninterest income fell only 4% from the prior quarter
due primarily to
higher MSR results, net of hedging. Production income declined
34%, reflecting
lower origination volumes. While mortgage banking revenues are
down nearly 50%
from a year ago, it appears as though the level has stabilized
or is close to
stabilizing.
Expenses were down slightly on a sequential basis. Personnel
expenses were
higher in 1Q'14 reflecting seasonally higher incentive
compensation and employee
benefit expenses, which more than offset by lower equipment,
professional
services, and advertising expenses.
WFC reported a smaller reserve release on a sequential basis of
$500 million as
compared to $600 million last quarter. Net charge-offs (NCOs)
reflecting
continuing asset quality improvement, declining to just 41bps,
well below WFC's
historical loss history of around 100bps. WFC expects future
reserve releases,
absent a significant deterioration in economic conditions. Given
relatively weak
loan demand (2% on linked-quarter annualized basis), WFC's
provisioning needs
for loan growth appear relatively low at this point.
Estimated Common Equity Tier 1 under Basel III Advanced Approach
was solid
10.04% at quarter-end, exceeding the company's internal target
of 9%. WFC's
received no objection to its capital request under CCAR, which
included an
anticipated increase in the dividend to $0.35 from $0.30 per
quarter and higher
anticipated share repurchases in 2014. WFC's previously
disclosed total payout
ratio target is between 50% and 65% of earnings.
Contact:
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
