Sept 18 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Westfield Group's (Westfield; A-/Stable) sale of
90% interest in seven shopping centres in the US for USD1.64bn is credit
positive for the company.
The divestment to Starwood Capital Group (Starwood) and expected debt repayment
with part of the sale proceeds is consistent with Westfield's strategy of
simultaneously de-risking its financial risk profile as it transitions to a
property manager/developer from property owner/manager.
This is Westfield's second transaction with Starwood and it bears a strong
resemblance to the USD1.15bn asset sale announced in April last year. Both
transactions involved Westfield exiting from the assets but retaining a nominal
10% interest in direct property income. Unlike the joint-venture deals done with
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) in February 2012, Westfield did not
retain management and development rights to these shopping centre interests.
Fitch expects the disposal to raise the average specialty rent of its US
portfolio to USD67.20 per square foot in FY14 from USD63.56 in FY12. This is
because the shopping centres, as in the previous assets sold to Starwood,
yielded low revenue with speciality cash sales below USD380 per square foot,
less than the pre-sale average of USD494 per square foot. Fitch estimates the
sales per square foot of the current disposal to be no more than USD364 per
square foot with the April 2012 assets having aggregate sales per square foot of
USD 373 per square foot.
Fitch expects Westfield to repay USD1.24bn in debt to maintain the gearing of
its USD- denominated assets at 71% (based on H113 data and adjusting for a book
value loss on sale of USD120m). The combination of the expected increase in USD
rental and debt repayment will see Westfield's net debt to EBITDA fall to below
6x by FY16 (expectation for FY16 prior to sale was 6.6x). The reduction in
leverage adds more headroom under the negative rating guideline for net debt to
EBITDA of 7.5x. However, net debt to EBITDA is unlikely to fall below the
positive rating guideline of 5.5x given Westfield's extensive development
commitments and the current rate at which shareholder capital is being returned.