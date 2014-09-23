(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: What Investors Need to Know -
Indonesia's
Insolvency Regime
here
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, September 22 (Fitch) Indonesia has established
bankruptcy
laws, and although Fitch notes that there has been some positive
development
with respect to creditor rights, the complex enforcement process
continues to
present risks to investors.
Indonesia enacted Bankruptcy Law in 1998 which was subsequently
revised in 2004.
Recently there have been numerous cases which have seen the
courts play an
active role in bankruptcy/suspension of payments proceedings,
but the rules
continue to be applied inconsistently. Until such time as the
laws are more
predictable and legally certain, Indonesia's insolvency laws
will continue to
present higher risks to fixed-income investors.
Among the factors for consideration: Indonesia's legal system is
a civil law
system based on written statutes. Its judicial and
administrative decisions do
not in a formal sense constitute binding precedents, and are not
systematically
published. Judgments of foreign courts, including New York
courts, are not
enforceable in Indonesia. In addition, Indonesian courts need
not apply the
principle of precedent; thus creating the possibility of
judicial
inconsistencies and ensuing legal uncertainty.
In its latest special report "What Investors Need to Know -
Indonesia's
Insolvency Regime," Fitch assesses various legal issues facing
investors
including a comparison of Indonesia and other insolvency
regimes, the balance of
power between debtors and creditors, the rights of secured and
unsecured
creditors and the key areas affecting recovery.
The report is available on the Fitch Ratings web site at
www.fitchratings.com or
by clicking on the link above.
Contact:
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0325
Buddhika Piyasena
Senior Director
+65 6796 7223
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
