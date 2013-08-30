(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, August 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings believes Windstream
Corporation's
(Windstream) formation of a holding company is neutral to its
credit profile.
Windstream's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is 'BB+' and the Rating
Outlook is
Negative.
Effective at 4 p.m. EDT Aug. 30, 2013, Windstream Corporation
will become a
subsidiary of Windstream Holdings, Inc., through a conversion of
Windstream's
common shares into the equivalent number of shares of Windstream
Holdings.
Windstream Corporation will continue to be the primary obligor
for the currently
outstanding debt, and there will be no change in the assets or
operations
supporting its existing debt.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
John C. Culver, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3216
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Bill Densmore
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3125
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 5, 2013);
--'Rating Telecom Companies - Sector Credit Factors' (Aug. 9,
2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Rating Telecom Companies
here
