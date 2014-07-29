(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings believes that Windstream
Holdings, Inc.'s
(NASDAQ: WIN) proposed separation of certain assets into a real
estate
investment trust (REIT) and the continuation of its
communications business
under Windstream Holdings will have no immediate effect on debt
issued by
Windstream Corporation (Windstream) and its subsidiaries.
Windstream is a
wholly-owned subsidiary of Windstream Holdings and has a Fitch
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'BB', with a Stable Rating Outlook.
To effect the transaction, Windstream will place its fiber and
copper
transmission facilities (aerial and underground), central office
buildings,
conduits, poles and other qualifying assets into the REIT.
Windstream will then
enter into a long-term master lease agreement with the REIT to
lease the
facilities back under a triple-net lease structure, with an
initial payment of
$650 million annually. Windstream will maintain operational
control of the
assets under the lease.
In the long term, Fitch believes the transaction improves
Windstream's credit
profile, based on prospects for improved free cash flow (FCF)
and the potential
for higher capital investment. In addition, immediately after
the transaction,
Fitch estimates Windstream's debt leverage will fall from
approximately 3.8x to
3.3x, although this benefit will be partly offset by the rise in
lease adjusted
leverage resulting from the master lease payment.
Following the close of the transaction, Windstream Holdings'
dividend policy
will call for a $0.10 per share annual dividend, and the REIT
will pay an
anticipated distribution of $0.60 (based on a one-for-one share
distribution),
for a total of $0.70. This compares to the current annual
dividend of $1.00 per
share. In Fitch's view, the lower dividend will improve FCF and
provide
Windstream with greater financial flexibility to invest more in
its business.
The lease will offer cash flow benefits to Windstream as it is
fully tax
deductible.
The debt reduction will be accomplished by an exchange, as well
as debt
repayment through the use of proceeds from a tax-basis
distribution to be
received by Windstream Holdings. Windstream's management
anticipates that the
REIT will be leveraged at approximately 5.4x. With the split,
the remaining
telecom business will focus on growth, while the REIT will
continue as a higher
yielding entity.
The company has received a private letter ruling from the IRS.
In addition, the
transaction will require regulatory approvals, including from
certain state
public utility commissions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A positive rating action could occur if:
--Revenues and EBITDA stabilize or demonstrate a return to
growth on a sustained
basis;
--Debt leverage becomes sustainable in a range moderately lower
than Fitch's
previous sensitivity (of 3.2x-3.5x on a gross basis) owing to
the effect of the
master lease payment on adjusted debt-to-EBITDAR. Due to the
material nature of
the master lease payment, Fitch will use its total adjusted
debt-to-operating
EBITDAR leverage metric when examining Windstream's capital
structure and
leverage profile.
A negative rating action could occur if:
--Competitive and business conditions are such that the company
no longer makes
progress toward revenue and EBITDA stability;
--Debt leverage is expected to approach 4.0x or higher for a
sustained period.
