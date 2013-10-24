(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Oct 24 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch in a special report published today highlights the Indian and Indonesian corporates whose financial profiles could strengthen or weaken if the rupee and rupiah depreciate by 15% and 30%. The report comes in the context of the significant fall in both the Indian rupee and the Indonesian rupiah in August and September.

The report examines the impact of the currency depreciations, from both a balance sheet and cash flow perspective, on its internationally rated corporates in India and Indonesia. Specifically Fitch highlights eight Indian and five Indonesian corporates who are likely to benefit, and conversely three Indian and eight Indonesian corporates likely to witness deterioration in their financial profiles.

The report shows the impact on net leverage (adjusted net debt to operating EBITDAR) under our base case of 15% currency depreciation and stress case of 30% depreciation, and compares this with our official negative rating triggers (for those corporates where we have assigned leverage rating triggers).

"Scenario: Effects of a 15% Rupee and Rupiah Fall on Corporates" is available from www.fitchresearch.com or by clicking on the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Scenario: Effects of a 15% Rupee and Rupiah Fall on Corporates

here