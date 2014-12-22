(The following statement was released by the rating agency) COLOMBO/HONG KONG, December 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka has withdrawn Asian Alliance Insurance PLC's National Insurer Financial Strength Rating and National Long-Term Rating of 'BBB(lka)'. The Sri Lanka-based company's Insurer Financial Strength Rating of 'B' has also been withdrawn. All the ratings were on Rating Watch Negative. The ratings have been withdrawn due to insufficient information to maintain them. Fitch will no longer provide rating or analytical coverage of this issuer. Contacts: Primary Analysts Jeffrey Liew (International Ratings) Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Fitch(Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre, 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Nayantara Bandaranayake (National Ratings) Analyst +94 112541900 Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited Level15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center Colombo 01, Sri Lanka Secondary Analysts Nayantara Bandaranayake (International Ratings) Analyst +94 112541900 Jeffrey Liew (National Ratings) Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Committee Chairperson Siew Wai Wan Senior Director +65 6796 7217 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National ratings in Sri Lanka. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, "Insurance Rating Methodology", dated 4 September 2014, and "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here National Scale Ratings Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.