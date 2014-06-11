(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON, June 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the
Support Ratings
of four central and eastern European banks.
The Support Ratings were affirmed prior to withdrawal for
Hungary-based OTP Bank
Plc's (OTP) at '3', Croatia-based Privredna Banka Zagreb d.d.
(PBZ) at '2' and
Bulgaria-based UniCredit Bulbank AD (UCB) at '2'. The '2'
Support Rating of
Hungary-based MKB Bank Zrt (MKB) was maintained on Rating Watch
Negative (RWN)
upon withdrawal.
The agency has simultaneously withdrawn the Support Ratings of
all banks.
Fitch has decided to discontinue the ratings which are
uncompensated.
Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical
coverage of the
issuers.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of OTP's Support Rating at '3' reflects a
moderate probability
that the Hungarian sovereign (BB+/Stable) would support OTP if
needed, in light
of its systemic importance in the domestic banking sector. At
end-1Q14, OTP was
the largest bank in Hungary and accounted for 27% of sector
assets and 25% of
deposits.
MKB's Support Rating of '2' reflects a high probability that
Bayerische
Landesbank (A+/Negative) would support the bank as long as it
remains its
majority owner. The RWN on the Support Rating reflects the
owner's plan to
divest MKB (planned by end-2015) as part of restructuring
programme agreed with
the European Commission.
PBZ's and UCB's Support Ratings of '2' reflect a high
probability that both
banks would be supported by their parents, Intesa Sanpaolo
(BBB+/Stable) and
UniCredit S.p.A. ( BBB+/Negative), respectively, if required.
Fitch views PBZ
and UCB as strategically important subsidiaries for their
parents.
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Michal Bryks, ACCA (MKB, OTP)
Director
+48 22338 6293
Fitch Polska SA
Krolewska 16,
Warsaw 00-103
Banu Cartmell (PBZ, UCB)
Director
+44 20 3530 11 09
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Agata Gryglewicz
Associate Director
+48 42 338 6970
Committee Chairperson
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
