(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, December 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Kazakhstan-based Alliance Bank's ratings, as the bank has chosen to cease participating in the rating process. The ratings have been withdrawn without affirmation because Fitch does not have sufficient information from the issuer to decide on the appropriate rating level. The agency will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for Alliance. Fitch downgraded Alliance to 'RD' (Restricted Default) on 31 March 2014 because the bank experienced an uncured default on its senior debt obligations. On 15 December 2014 Alliance announced completion of restructuring of its debt obligations worth approximately USD1.3bn. The following ratings have been withdrawn without affirmation: Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: 'RD' Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: 'RD' Support Rating: '5' Support Rating Floor: 'No Floor' Viability Rating: 'f' Senior unsecured debt rating: 'C'; Recovery Rating 'RR4' Subordinated debt rating: 'C'; Recovery Rating 'RR6' Contact: Primary Analyst Roman Kornev Director +7 495 956 7016 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street 115054 Moscow Secondary Analyst Aslan Tavitov Associate Director +7 495 956 7065 Committee Chairperson Olga Ignatieva Senior Director +7 495 956 6906 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 31 January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.