(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, December 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn
Kazakhstan-based
Alliance Bank's ratings, as the bank has chosen to cease
participating in the
rating process. The ratings have been withdrawn without
affirmation because
Fitch does not have sufficient information from the issuer to
decide on the
appropriate rating level. The agency will no longer provide
ratings or
analytical coverage for Alliance.
Fitch downgraded Alliance to 'RD' (Restricted Default) on 31
March 2014 because
the bank experienced an uncured default on its senior debt
obligations. On 15
December 2014 Alliance announced completion of restructuring of
its debt
obligations worth approximately USD1.3bn.
The following ratings have been withdrawn without affirmation:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: 'RD'
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: 'RD'
Support Rating: '5'
Support Rating Floor: 'No Floor'
Viability Rating: 'f'
Senior unsecured debt rating: 'C'; Recovery Rating 'RR4'
Subordinated debt rating: 'C'; Recovery Rating 'RR6'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roman Kornev
Director
+7 495 956 7016
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
115054 Moscow
Secondary Analyst
Aslan Tavitov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 7065
Committee Chairperson
Olga Ignatieva
Senior Director
+7 495 956 6906
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
