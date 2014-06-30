(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 30 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Avoca Capital Holdings' 'Highest Standards' Asset Manager Rating.

The withdrawal follows the reorganisation of Avoca into KKR & Co L.P.'s (A/Stable) in the wake of the completion of its acquisition by KKR effective today. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Avoca.