(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, November 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today withdrawn its ratings on Indonesia-based PT Bakrie Telecom (BTEL) because the company has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. BTEL is currently going through a restructuring process and without further participation, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, the agency will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for BTEL. Before withdrawal, BTEL's ratings were: --Long-term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'Restricted Default' (RD). --Long-term Local-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'RD' -- USD380m May 2015 bond rating of 'C'/ 'RR5'. Fitch believes that the company is currently in the process of restructuring its USD380m bond and obligations to trade creditors. We understand that the company has stopped paying most of its trade creditors and an Indonesian court has asked the company to restructure its commitments to creditors by 9 December 2014. BTEL has stopped servicing its USD380m notes due May 2015 and some of the bond holders have sued the company in a New York court. Fitch also understands that BTEL has divested its spectrum holding - its most important asset - to PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk (CCC(idn)) for a consideration of one billion Smartfren's shares (or 5.6% of Smartfren's diluted equity). BTEL is now operating as a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) and is leasing spectrum from Smartfren to provide services to its remaining customers. The Indonesian government has already passed a decree ordering the transaction. Contacts: Primary Analyst Nitin Soni Director +65 6796 7235 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec City Tower 4 Singapore 038986 Secondary Analyst Olly Prayudi Associate Director +62 21 29026412 Committee Chairperson Steve Durose Senior Director +61 2 8256 0307 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage', dated 28 May 2014, and 'Distressed Debt Exchange', dated 30 June 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.