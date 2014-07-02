(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Banco
Multiple Leon's
(BML) ratings as the merger with Banco BHD has been completed as
of July 1,
2014. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or
analytical coverage
for BML.
Fitch has withdrawn the following ratings for BML:
--Foreign and local currency long-term IDR 'B', Outlook Stable;
--Foreign and local currency short term IDR 'B';
--Viability Rating 'b-';
--Support Rating '4';
--Long-term National Rating 'AA-(dom)'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term National Rating 'F1+(dom)';
The following rating will be moved and issued under the new
merged entity 'Banco
Multiple BHD Leon S.A.', formerly known as 'Banco BHD, S.A.':
--Long-term National subordinated debt 'A+(dom)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Theresa Paiz-Fredel
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0534
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Larisa Arteaga
Director
+1-809-563-2481
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
