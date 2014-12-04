(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, December 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Banque Populaire d'Alsace's Long- and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of 'A' and 'F1', respectively. The Outlook is Stable at withdrawal. The rating action follows a group reorganisation in which the bank merged with another Banque Populaire regional bank, Banque Populaire de Lorraine-Champagne. Banque Populaire de Lorraine-Champagne has been renamed Banque Populaire Alsace-Lorraine-Champagne. Contacts: Primary Analyst Eric Dupont Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 31 Fitch Ratings France S.A.S. 60 rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Francois-Xavier Marchand Associate Director +33 1 44 29 91 46 Committee Chairperson Michael Dawson-Kropf Senior Director +49 69 768076 113 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 31 January 2014', and 'Rating Criteria for Banking Structures backed by Mutual Support Mechanism', dated 18 December 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Banking Structures Backed by Mutual Support Mechanisms here Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.