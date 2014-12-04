(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, December 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Banque
Populaire
d'Alsace's Long- and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of
'A' and 'F1',
respectively. The Outlook is Stable at withdrawal.
The rating action follows a group reorganisation in which the
bank merged with
another Banque Populaire regional bank, Banque Populaire de
Lorraine-Champagne.
Banque Populaire de Lorraine-Champagne has been renamed Banque
Populaire
Alsace-Lorraine-Champagne.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 31
Fitch Ratings France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Francois-Xavier Marchand
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 46
Committee Chairperson
Michael Dawson-Kropf
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 113
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44
203 530 1153,
Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014', and 'Rating Criteria for Banking Structures
backed by Mutual
Support Mechanism', dated 18 December 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Banking Structures Backed by Mutual Support Mechanisms
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
