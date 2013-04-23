(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, April 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Colonial
Finance Ltd.'s
(CFL) ratings and simultaneously withdrawn them as they are no
longer considered
by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage. A full list of
rating actions
is at the end of this commentary.
The withdrawal follows the full novation of CFL's debt
instruments to its
immediate parent, Colonial Holding Company Limited (CHCL), on 15
April 2013.
CHCL is 100% owned by Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA;
AA-/Stable
Outlook/F1+).
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT
CFL's IDRs, Stable Outlook and senior debt ratings reflect
Fitch's view that it
is a strategically important subsidiary of its ultimate parent,
CBA, and that
there is a high likelihood of support if ever required.
The ratings of CBA and its other subsidiary, ASB Bank Limited
(AA-/Stable
Outlook/F1+), are unaffected by this action.
Colonial Finance Ltd.:
- Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR): affirmed at 'A+'/Stable
Outlook and
withdrawn
- Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' and withdrawn
- AUD domestic debt programme: affirmed at 'A+'/'F1' and
withdrawn
- Non-guaranteed senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A+' and
withdrawn.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd.
Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst
Andrea Jaehne
Director
+61 2 8256 0343
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA
AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the
Corporations Act 2001.