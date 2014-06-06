(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 6 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Credito Bergamasco's (CreBerg) ratings, following the bank's incorporation into its parent Banco Popolare (BBB/Negative), with effect from 1 June 2014.

The ratings were withdrawn because the legal entity has ceased to exist. The rating actions are:

Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR): 'BBB', Outlook Negative; withdrawn

Short-term IDR: 'F3'; withdrawn

Support Rating: '2'; withdrawn