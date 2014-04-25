(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, April 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the
Department of
Bas-Rhin's 'AA' Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) with Negative Outlook and its 'F1+' Short-term foreign
currency IDR.
Fitch has also withdrawn the 'AA' and 'F1+' ratings of the
department's EUR75m
French commercial paper and of its EUR750m euro medium term note
(EMTN)
programme.
Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as the Department of Bas-Rhin
has chosen to stop
participating in the rating process. Fitch will therefore no
longer have
sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly,
Fitch will no
longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for the Department
of Bas-Rhin.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Arnaud Dura
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 79
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria", dated 14
August 2012,
"International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside United
States", dated 23 April 2014 on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Effective from 9
April 2013 â€“ 23 April 2014
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.