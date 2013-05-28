BRIEF-Firstfund Q1 earnings per share C$0.00
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.00
May 28 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the 'Dsf' rating on three Japanese CMBS transactions as listed below. All of these transactions are Japanese multi-borrower type CMBS securitisations.
JLOC XXXIII Trust
Class D TBIs 'Dsf'; rating withdrawn
JLOC 36, LLC
Class D notes 'Dsf'; rating withdrawn
JLOC 38, LLC
Class D notes 'Dsf'; rating withdrawn
Key Rating Drivers
The ratings are withdrawn as they are no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage due to a lack of investor interest. They were downgraded to 'Dsf' prior to this rating withdrawal.
In each of the transactions, all other classes which ranked senior to the defaulted classes have been fully redeemed.
Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for these transactions.
