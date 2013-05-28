(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 28 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the 'Dsf' rating on three Japanese CMBS transactions as listed below. All of these transactions are Japanese multi-borrower type CMBS securitisations.

JLOC XXXIII Trust

Class D TBIs 'Dsf'; rating withdrawn

JLOC 36, LLC

Class D notes 'Dsf'; rating withdrawn

JLOC 38, LLC

Class D notes 'Dsf'; rating withdrawn

Key Rating Drivers

The ratings are withdrawn as they are no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage due to a lack of investor interest. They were downgraded to 'Dsf' prior to this rating withdrawal.

In each of the transactions, all other classes which ranked senior to the defaulted classes have been fully redeemed.

Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for these transactions.