July 15 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings Lanka has withdrawn Sri Lanka-based ETI Finance's (ETI) National Long-Term rating of 'CC(lka)'.

Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as ETI has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the rating. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for ETI.